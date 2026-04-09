Jets at Blues projected lineups

JETS (34-31-12) at BLUES (33-32-12)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Koepke -- Jonathan Toews -- Isak Rosen

Nino Niederreiter -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Brad Lambert

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury -- Jacob Bryson

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Colin Miller, Ville Heinola

Injured: Morgan Barron (lower body), Elias Salomonsson (concussion), Gustav Nyquist (undisclosed)

Blues projected lineup

Dylan Holloway -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Jake Neighbours -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jonatan Berggren

Otto Stenberg -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jordan Kyrou

Alexey Toropchenko -- Jack Finley -- Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg -- Logan Mailloux

Theo Lindstein -- Colton Parayko

Cam Fowler -- Tyler Tucker

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Justin Holl, Jonathan Drouin, Matthew Kessel, Oskar Sundqvist, Pius Suter

Injured: None

Status report

Nyquist, a forward, skated in a noncontact jersey and will miss his sixth straight game. ... Miller, a defenseman, was a full participant in the morning skate but will not play. ... Walker and Stenberg each will enter the lineup in place of forwards Suter and Drouin.