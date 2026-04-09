Jets at Blues projected lineups

JETS (34-31-12) at BLUES (33-32-12)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Koepke -- Jonathan Toews -- Isak Rosen
Nino Niederreiter -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Brad Lambert
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury -- Jacob Bryson
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Colin Miller, Ville Heinola
Injured: Morgan Barron (lower body), Elias Salomonsson (concussion), Gustav Nyquist (undisclosed)
Blues projected lineup
Dylan Holloway -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Jake Neighbours -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jonatan Berggren
Otto Stenberg -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jordan Kyrou
Alexey Toropchenko -- Jack Finley -- Nathan Walker
Philip Broberg -- Logan Mailloux
Theo Lindstein -- Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler -- Tyler Tucker
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Justin Holl, Jonathan Drouin, Matthew Kessel, Oskar Sundqvist, Pius Suter
Injured: None
Status report
Nyquist, a forward, skated in a noncontact jersey and will miss his sixth straight game. ... Miller, a defenseman, was a full participant in the morning skate but will not play. ... Walker and Stenberg each will enter the lineup in place of forwards Suter and Drouin.