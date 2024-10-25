Jets recover for OT victory against Kraken, remain undefeated 

Beniers scored his first goal of the season at 11:27 of the first period to give the Kraken a 1-0 lead. He took a pass from McCann at the top of the left circle and scored blocker side with a wrist shot.

“I think the defensive side of the game has been there all year for him,” Seattle coach Dan Bylsma said of Beniers. “I think the chances to score have also been there for him in pretty good amounts the last three or four games, but I thought he was at another level tonight.”

Niederreiter tied it 1-1 at 3:56 of the second period. Mason Appleton’s shot from the top of the right circle hit Daccord’s blocker and bounced in off Niederreiter’s chest as he drove to the net.

“Sometimes you’ve just got to go to the paint,” Niederreiter said. “That’s what I did, and it went right off my chest. I just tried to protect the puck with my skate, make sure I didn’t kick it, and after that, I thought it was a good goal.”

Vilardi gave Winnipeg a 2-1 lead at 15:05 of the second. Kyle Connor won a race for the puck at the blue line and passed to Mark Scheifele, who found Vilardi at the side of the net. Vilardi then drove across the crease and tucked it around Daccord’s outstretched left pad.

“Good track by ‘K.C.,’ and then obviously with that, all their guys on their team are flying out of the zone,” Vilardi said. “And that gives me more space down low, and so I just take it to the net and was able to score.”

Niederreiter pushed it to 3-1 with his second goal of the game at 4:21 of the third period. He faked a shot in the right circle, cut to the middle and lifted the puck into the open net with Daccord out of position.

The goal came three seconds after Winnipeg’s only power play of the game expired.

“When things are not going well, [my line] has to make sure we go back to what we do great,” Niederreiter said. “Wearing teams down, getting it down low, creating chances, create momentum, and I think that’s what we did tonight.”