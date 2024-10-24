Jets at Kraken projected lineups

JETS (6-0-0) at KRAKEN (4-3-0)
10 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, TSN3, TVAS
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: David Gustafsson, Haydn Fleury, Dylan Coghlan
Injured: None
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Brandon Tanev
Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Andre Burakovsky
Andre Burakovsky -- Shane Wright -- Tye Kartye
Ryker Evans -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura -- Will Borgen
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Cale Fleury
Injured: Vince Dunn (mid body)
Status report
The Jets are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 win at the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. ... The Kraken held an optional morning skate Thursday. ... All four forward lines were altered at practice Wednesday following Seattle's 3-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. ... Beniers will move up to the first line, Tanev will move up to the second line, Gourde will move up to the third line, and Wright and Burakovsky will move down to the fourth line.