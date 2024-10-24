Jets at Kraken projected lineups

JETS (6-0-0) at KRAKEN (4-3-0)

10 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, TSN3, TVAS

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: David Gustafsson, Haydn Fleury, Dylan Coghlan

Injured: None

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Brandon Tanev

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Andre Burakovsky

Andre Burakovsky -- Shane Wright -- Tye Kartye

Ryker Evans -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura -- Will Borgen

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Cale Fleury

Injured: Vince Dunn (mid body)

Status report

The Jets are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 win at the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. ... The Kraken held an optional morning skate Thursday. ... All four forward lines were altered at practice Wednesday following Seattle's 3-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. ... Beniers will move up to the first line, Tanev will move up to the second line, Gourde will move up to the third line, and Wright and Burakovsky will move down to the fourth line.

