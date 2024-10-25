Coach’s Challenge: WPG @ SEA – 7:17 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Winnipeg

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Seattle

Explanation: Video review determined Seattle’s Yanni Gourde impaired Connor Hellebuyck’s ability to play his position in the crease prior to Oliver Bjorkstrand’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

Latest News

Foegele scores twice in 1st to lift Kings past Sharks 

Jets recover for OT victory against Kraken, remain undefeated 

Hurricanes hang on, hand Flames 1st regulation loss

Avalanche cruise past Utah Hockey Club for 4th straight win

2025 NHL Draft Diary: James Hagens

Bedard, Teravainen forming dynamic duo for Blackhawks

Kaprizov, Wild edge Lightning, extend season-opening point streak to 7

Binnington makes 40 saves to lead Blues past Maple Leafs

Bobrovsky becomes fastest player to get 400 NHL wins, Panthers defeat Rangers

Kane's late goal sparks Red Wings past Devils 

Duchene, Seguin each has 3 points to lift Stars past Bruins

NHL Buzz: Jarry sent back to Pittsburgh 

Crosby should be Canada captain at 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, McDavid says

Heinz pokes fun at McDavid’s fear of ketchup

Predators early-season struggles, fast starts for Wild, Capitals discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Theodore signs 7-year, $51.975 million contract with Golden Knights

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings