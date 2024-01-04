Jets at Sharks

JETS (23-9-4) at SHARKS (9-26-3)
10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Cole Perfetti -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Dominic Toninato -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Logan Stanley, Declan Chisholm
Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Rasmus Kupari (shoulder), Kyle Connor (knee), David Gustafsson (lower body)
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Anthony Duclair
Mike Hoffman -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund
Luke Kunin -- Jack Studnicka -- Alexander Barabanov
Justin Bailey -- Ryan Carpenter -- Filip Zadina
Mario Ferraro -- Ty Emberson
Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta
Calen Addison -- Kyle Burroughs
Mackenzie Blackwood
Kaapo Kahkonen
Scratched: Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Kevin Labanc, Nikita Okhotyuk
Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Nico Sturm (upper body), Jacob MacDonald (lower body), Givani Smith (lower body)
Status report
Hellebuyck will make his eighth start in 10 games, including making 32 saves in a 4-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. ... The Sharks did not hold a morning skate Thursday. ... Blackwood could start after Kahkonen started three of the previous four games.