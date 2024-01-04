Jets at Sharks

JETS (23-9-4) at SHARKS (9-26-3)

10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Cole Perfetti -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Dominic Toninato -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Logan Stanley, Declan Chisholm

Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Rasmus Kupari (shoulder), Kyle Connor (knee), David Gustafsson (lower body)

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Anthony Duclair

Mike Hoffman -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Luke Kunin -- Jack Studnicka -- Alexander Barabanov

Justin Bailey -- Ryan Carpenter -- Filip Zadina

Mario Ferraro -- Ty Emberson

Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta

Calen Addison -- Kyle Burroughs

Mackenzie Blackwood

Kaapo Kahkonen

Scratched: Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Kevin Labanc, Nikita Okhotyuk

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Nico Sturm (upper body), Jacob MacDonald (lower body), Givani Smith (lower body)

Status report

Hellebuyck will make his eighth start in 10 games, including making 32 saves in a 4-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. ... The Sharks did not hold a morning skate Thursday. ... Blackwood could start after Kahkonen started three of the previous four games.