Jets at Sharks

JETS (16-8-2) at SHARKS (8-17-3)

10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Morgan Barron

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby -- David Gustafsson -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Laurent Brossoit

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Logan Stanley, Declan Chisholm

Injured: Kyle Connor (knee), Ville Heinola (ankle), Rasmus Kupari (shoulder)

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Alexander Barabanov

Fabian Zetterlund -- Mikael Granlund -- Anthony Duclair

Justin Bailey -- Nico Sturm -- Mike Hoffman

Kevin Labanc -- Jacob MacDonald -- Filip Zadina

Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs

Henry Thrun -- Calen Addison

Nikita Okhotyuk -- Jan Rutta

Mackenzie Blackwood

Kaapo Kahkonen

Scratched: Givani Smith, Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Ty Emberson (lower body), Oskar Lindblom (lower body), Matt Benning (lower body)

Status report

Brossoit will start after Hellebuyck started the previous two games. ... Connor will not play after the forward was injured during the second period of a 4-2 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. ... Blackwood will start after Kahkonen made 23 saves in a 5-4 shootout loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday. ... Eklund will return after missing the game Sunday with a lower-body injury. ... Duclair will play after exiting Sunday with an upper-body injury. ... Thrun was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and could play. ... Benning, a defenseman, is week to week after being placed on injured reserve Tuesday.