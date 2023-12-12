Jets at Sharks

JETS (16-8-2) at SHARKS (8-17-3)
10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Morgan Barron
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Axel Jonsson-Fjallby -- David Gustafsson -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt
Laurent Brossoit
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Logan Stanley, Declan Chisholm
Injured: Kyle Connor (knee), Ville Heinola (ankle), Rasmus Kupari (shoulder)
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Alexander Barabanov
Fabian Zetterlund -- Mikael Granlund -- Anthony Duclair
Justin Bailey -- Nico Sturm -- Mike Hoffman
Kevin Labanc -- Jacob MacDonald -- Filip Zadina
Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs
Henry Thrun -- Calen Addison
Nikita Okhotyuk -- Jan Rutta
Mackenzie Blackwood
Kaapo Kahkonen
Scratched: Givani Smith, Marc-Edouard Vlasic
Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Ty Emberson (lower body), Oskar Lindblom (lower body), Matt Benning (lower body)
Status report
Brossoit will start after Hellebuyck started the previous two games. ... Connor will not play after the forward was injured during the second period of a 4-2 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. ... Blackwood will start after Kahkonen made 23 saves in a 5-4 shootout loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday. ... Eklund will return after missing the game Sunday with a lower-body injury. ... Duclair will play after exiting Sunday with an upper-body injury. ... Thrun was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and could play. ... Benning, a defenseman, is week to week after being placed on injured reserve Tuesday.