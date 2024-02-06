Jets at Penguins

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

JETS (30-12-5) at PENGUINS (22-17-7)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Sean Monahan -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Logan Stanley, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Dominic Toninato, Rasmus Kupari

Injured: David Gustafsson (lower body)

Penguins projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Drew O’Connor

Rickard Rakell -- Lars Eller -- Jesse Puljujarvi

Jansen Harkins -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter

Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang

Ryan Graves -- Erik Karlsson

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Chad Ruhwedel

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Colin White, John Ludvig

Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery)

Status report

Monahan will make his Jets debut after being acquired in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens on Friday. ... Scheifele will return from a lower-body injury that sidelined him for six games. ... Hellebuyck will make his 10th start in 13 games. ... Smith and Ludvig will be available to play, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. Smith, who has missed six games because of an upper-body injury, could go back to second-line left wing; Ludvig, a defenseman, could be a healthy scratch after missing 11 games because of an upper-body injury. ... Puljujarvi could debut for the Penguins, marking his first NHL game since having bilateral hip surgery during the offseason. He signed a two-year, $1.6 million contract Sunday after joining Pittsburgh on a professional tryout Dec. 10. ... Jarry will start for the sixth time in seven games.

