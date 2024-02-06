Jets at Penguins

JETS (30-12-5) at PENGUINS (22-17-7)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Sean Monahan -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Logan Stanley, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Dominic Toninato, Rasmus Kupari
Injured: David Gustafsson (lower body)
Penguins projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Drew O’Connor
Rickard Rakell -- Lars Eller -- Jesse Puljujarvi
Jansen Harkins -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter
Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang
Ryan Graves -- Erik Karlsson
Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Chad Ruhwedel
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Colin White, John Ludvig
Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery)
Status report
Monahan will make his Jets debut after being acquired in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens on Friday. ... Scheifele will return from a lower-body injury that sidelined him for six games. ... Hellebuyck will make his 10th start in 13 games. ... Smith and Ludvig will be available to play, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. Smith, who has missed six games because of an upper-body injury, could go back to second-line left wing; Ludvig, a defenseman, could be a healthy scratch after missing 11 games because of an upper-body injury. ... Puljujarvi could debut for the Penguins, marking his first NHL game since having bilateral hip surgery during the offseason. He signed a two-year, $1.6 million contract Sunday after joining Pittsburgh on a professional tryout Dec. 10. ... Jarry will start for the sixth time in seven games.