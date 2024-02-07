Coach’s Challenge: WPG @ PIT – 6:44 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Pittsburgh

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Winnipeg

Explanation: Video review determined that Winnipeg’s Gabriel Vilardi preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Mark Scheifele’s goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 13:25 (6:35 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.

Latest News

MacKinnon's point streak ends at 14, Devils edge Avalanche on late goal

Suzuki, Slafkovsky each scores twice, Canadiens hand Capitals 5th straight loss

Oettinger makes 47 saves, Stars edge Sabres to win 4th straight

Flyers get past Panthers to end 5-game slide

Jarry makes 23 saves, Penguins blank Jets to spoil Monahan's debut

Lindholm scores twice in debut, Canucks top Hurricanes to push point streak to 12

Kuzmenko scores in debut, Flames cruise past Bruins

NHL Buzz: Scheifele returns for Jets against Penguins

Joseph honored to be part of Penguins Black Hockey History game

Bruins sport PWHL Boston apparel during arrivals for Women in Sports Night

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Canadiens appreciate Monahan impact, moving on after trade

NHL Buzz: Scheifele to return for Jets against Penguins

Jack Hughes could be back for Devils this week after returning to practice

NHL On Tap: Lindholm to make Canucks debut against Hurricanes

NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 6