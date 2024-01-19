Jets at Senators

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

JETS (29-10-4) at SENATORS (16-24-0)

3 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Adam Lowry -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter -- Dominic Toninato -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Logan Stanley, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), David Gustafsson (lower body), Mark Scheifele (lower body)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux

Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Parker Kelly -- Josh Norris -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Dominik Kubalik -- Rourke Chartier -- Mark Kastelic

Thomas Chabot -- Jakob Chychrun

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Erik Brannstrom -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Joonas Korpisalo

Mads Sogaard

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Zack MacEwen

Injured: Anton Forsberg (groin)

Suspended: Shane Pinto

Status report

Hellebuyck will start and Brossoit will start one of the three games on the Jets road trip that continues at the Boston Bruins on Monday, coach Rick Bowness said. ... Scheifele, who will miss his third straight game, made the trip; Bowness said Friday the center's status for the rest of the road trip is to be determined. Scheifele has not resumed skating. … Gustafsson, a center who has missed 11 games, skated in Winnipeg on Friday. … Norris could return after missing four games with an upper-body injury; coach Jacques Martin said Friday that Norris was waiting on the green light from team doctors. … Pinto, a forward who will serve the final game of a 41-game suspension for activities related to sports wagering, signed a one-year, $775,000 contract Friday and will make his season debut at the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday.

