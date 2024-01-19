Jets at Senators

JETS (29-10-4) at SENATORS (16-24-0)
3 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Adam Lowry -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter -- Dominic Toninato -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Logan Stanley, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby
Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), David Gustafsson (lower body), Mark Scheifele (lower body)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux
Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson
Parker Kelly -- Josh Norris -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Dominik Kubalik -- Rourke Chartier -- Mark Kastelic
Thomas Chabot -- Jakob Chychrun
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Erik Brannstrom -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Joonas Korpisalo
Mads Sogaard
Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Zack MacEwen
Injured: Anton Forsberg (groin)
Suspended: Shane Pinto
Status report
Hellebuyck will start and Brossoit will start one of the three games on the Jets road trip that continues at the Boston Bruins on Monday, coach Rick Bowness said. ... Scheifele, who will miss his third straight game, made the trip; Bowness said Friday the center's status for the rest of the road trip is to be determined. Scheifele has not resumed skating. … Gustafsson, a center who has missed 11 games, skated in Winnipeg on Friday. … Norris could return after missing four games with an upper-body injury; coach Jacques Martin said Friday that Norris was waiting on the green light from team doctors. … Pinto, a forward who will serve the final game of a 41-game suspension for activities related to sports wagering, signed a one-year, $775,000 contract Friday and will make his season debut at the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday.