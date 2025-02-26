Jets at Senators projected lineups

JETS (41-14-3) at SENATORS (29-24-4)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, SN
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Alex Iafallo -- David Gustafsson -- Rasmus Kupari
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Ville Heinola, Haydn Fleury, Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Injured: Morgan Barron (upper body)
Senators projected lineup
Noah Gregor -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
David Perron -- Ridly Greig -- Drake Batherson
Matthew Highmore -- Jan Jenik -- Michael Amadio
Adam Gaudette -- Angus Crookshank
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Travis Hamonic
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker
Injured: Brady Tkachuk (lower body), Nick Cousins (knee), Josh Norris (middle body), Shane Pinto (upper body)
Status report
The Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 2-1 overtime win against the San Jose Sharks on Monday. … Anderson-Dolan, a forward, was recalled from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Wednesday for insurance at the position; coach Scott Arniel said Winnipeg “had a few guys show up on the medical sheet” after the game Monday. … Barron, a center who has missed six games, took part in the Jets morning skate Thursday but will not play. … The Senators will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the second straight game. … Jenik and Crookshank each was recalled from Belleville of the AHL on Wednesday. … Tkachuk, a forward, will miss his second consecutive game after being injured playing for the United States during the 4 Nations Face-Off. … Norris, a center, will miss his sixth consecutive game. … Pinto, also a center, will miss his fourth straight.