Jets at Senators projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

JETS (41-14-3) at SENATORS (29-24-4)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, SN

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Alex Iafallo -- David Gustafsson -- Rasmus Kupari

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Ville Heinola, Haydn Fleury, Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Injured: Morgan Barron (upper body)

Senators projected lineup

Noah Gregor -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

David Perron -- Ridly Greig -- Drake Batherson

Matthew Highmore -- Jan Jenik -- Michael Amadio

Adam Gaudette -- Angus Crookshank

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Travis Hamonic

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: Brady Tkachuk (lower body), Nick Cousins (knee), Josh Norris (middle body), Shane Pinto (upper body)

Status report

The Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 2-1 overtime win against the San Jose Sharks on Monday. … Anderson-Dolan, a forward, was recalled from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Wednesday for insurance at the position; coach Scott Arniel said Winnipeg “had a few guys show up on the medical sheet” after the game Monday. … Barron, a center who has missed six games, took part in the Jets morning skate Thursday but will not play. … The Senators will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the second straight game. … Jenik and Crookshank each was recalled from Belleville of the AHL on Wednesday. … Tkachuk, a forward, will miss his second consecutive game after being injured playing for the United States during the 4 Nations Face-Off. … Norris, a center, will miss his sixth consecutive game. … Pinto, also a center, will miss his fourth straight.

