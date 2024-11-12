Jets at Rangers projected lineups 

JETS (14-1-0) at RANGERS (9-3-1)

7 p.m. ET; MSG, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, David Gustafsson

Injured: Logan Stanley (mid-body), Ville Heinola (lower body)

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere

Chris Kreider -- Vincent Trocheck -- Reilly Smith

Will Cuylle -- Filip Chytil -- Kaapo Kakko

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Jimmy Vesey

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Victor Mancini, Jonny Brodzinski

Injured: None

Status report

Stanley, a defenseman, did not accompany the Jets on their road trip and will not play in the next three games, coach Scott Arniel said. Arniel said Stanley's injury is something he has been playing through for the past two weeks and Winnipeg decided to shut him down for the time being. … Fleury will take Stanley's place in the Jets lineup. … Heinola skated in a regular practice jersey for the first time this season; the defenseman has yet to make his 2024-25 debut; Arniel said Heinola is good to practice but it's unclear when he will be ready to play in a game. … Lindgren took part in the Rangers morning skate Tuesday and is expected to play after missing practice Monday for maintenance.