Nelson, Islanders send Jets to 3rd straight loss

Forward has goal, assist; Sorokin makes 26 saves in win

Jets at Islanders | Recap

By Stefen Rosner
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist, and the New York Islanders defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 at UBS Arena on Tuesday.

Kyle Palmieri and Ryan Pulock also scored, and Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves for the Islanders (28-26-7), who had lost five of their previous seven games. They lost 4-0 at the New York Rangers on Monday.

Josh Morrissey had a goal and an assist, and Kyle Connor had two assists for the Jets (42-16-4), who have lost three in a row (0-2-1). Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves.

Palmieri gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead on the power play at 16:49 of the first period. He scored with a one-timer from low in the left face-off circle off of Nelson’s cross-ice pass.

Nelson extended the lead to 2-0 at 1:33 of the second period, tapping the puck in at the right post to finish a give-and-go with Maxim Tsyplakov on a 2-on-1.

Morrissey pulled the Jets within 2-1 with a power-play goal at 8:48. His shot from the point deflected in off the skate of Islanders forward Simon Holmstrom in the slot.

Pulock gave the Islanders a 3-1 lead at 4:03 of the third period. His shot from the right point deflected off the stick of Jets forward Alex Iafallo and then Winnipeg forward Rasmus Kupari’s left skate before trickling in past Hellebuyck’s right pad.

Kupari left the game at 8:58 after getting tangled up with Hudson Fasching in the neutral zone and crashing into the boards.

Nikolaj Ehlers’ power-play goal cut it to 3-2 at 12:51. He took a pass from Connor to the left of Sorokin, turned to the front of the net and shot from the top of the crease to the blocker side.

