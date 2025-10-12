Jets at Islanders projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

JETS (1-1-0) at ISLANDERS (0-2-0)

1 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Alex Iafallo -- Jonathan Toews -- Nikita Chibrikov

Nino Niederreiter -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Gustav Nyquist

Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tanner Pearson

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Logan Stanley -- Neal Pionk

Colin Miller -- Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Parker Ford, Kale Clague

Injured: Haydn Fleury (knee), Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist)

Islanders projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Bo Horvat -- Emil Heineman

Anthony Duclair -- Mathew Barzal -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Maxim Shabanov

Simon Holmstrom -- Casey Cizikas -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Matthew Schaefer -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Kyle MacLean, Adam Boqvist

Injuries: Calum Ritchie (lower body), Pierre Engvall (hip), Semyon Varlamov (knee)

Status report

Hellebuyck did not practice Sunday but is expected to start. … Fleury, who blocked a shot late in the second period of Winnipeg’s 3-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, did not practice Sunday; the defenseman is day to day. Glague, a defenseman, was recalled from Manitoba of the American Hockey League and forward Brad Lambert was loaned to Manitoba. … Drouin, who was suspended for a 4-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday, will return to the lineup. … Sorokin will make his third straight start.

