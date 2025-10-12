Jets at Islanders projected lineups

JETS (1-1-0) at ISLANDERS (0-2-0)
1 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Alex Iafallo -- Jonathan Toews -- Nikita Chibrikov
Nino Niederreiter -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Gustav Nyquist
Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tanner Pearson
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Logan Stanley -- Neal Pionk
Colin Miller -- Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Parker Ford, Kale Clague
Injured: Haydn Fleury (knee), Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist)
Islanders projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin -- Bo Horvat -- Emil Heineman
Anthony Duclair -- Mathew Barzal -- Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Maxim Shabanov
Simon Holmstrom -- Casey Cizikas -- Maxim Tsyplakov
Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Matthew Schaefer -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Kyle MacLean, Adam Boqvist
Injuries: Calum Ritchie (lower body), Pierre Engvall (hip), Semyon Varlamov (knee)
Status report
Hellebuyck did not practice Sunday but is expected to start. … Fleury, who blocked a shot late in the second period of Winnipeg’s 3-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, did not practice Sunday; the defenseman is day to day. Glague, a defenseman, was recalled from Manitoba of the American Hockey League and forward Brad Lambert was loaned to Manitoba. … Drouin, who was suspended for a 4-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday, will return to the lineup. … Sorokin will make his third straight start.