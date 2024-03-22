Jets at Islanders

JETS (44-20-5) at ISLANDERS (29-25-15)

1 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sean Monahan -- Tyler Toffoli

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Cole Perfetti

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Logan Stanley, Rasmus Kupari, Colin Miller

Injured: Gabriel Vilardi (enlarged spleen)

Islanders projected lineup

Brock Nelson -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal -- Hudson Fasching

Pierre Engvall -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck

Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson

Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly -- Robert Bortuzzo

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Oliver Wahlstrom, Matt Martin, Sebastian Aho

Injured: Scott Mayfield (lower body)

Status report

Hellebuyck will start after Brossoit made 37 saves in a 4-1 loss at the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. ... Perfetti will return to the lineup after being scratched the past four games, but it is not yet determined who will come out. ... Varlamov will start after Sorokin made 18 saves in a 6-3 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.