Jets at Islanders

JETS (44-20-5) at ISLANDERS (29-25-15)
1 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sean Monahan -- Tyler Toffoli
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Cole Perfetti
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Logan Stanley, Rasmus Kupari, Colin Miller
Injured: Gabriel Vilardi (enlarged spleen)
Islanders projected lineup
Brock Nelson -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal -- Hudson Fasching
Pierre Engvall -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck
Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson
Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly -- Robert Bortuzzo
Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Oliver Wahlstrom, Matt Martin, Sebastian Aho
Injured: Scott Mayfield (lower body)
Status report
Hellebuyck will start after Brossoit made 37 saves in a 4-1 loss at the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. ... Perfetti will return to the lineup after being scratched the past four games, but it is not yet determined who will come out. ... Varlamov will start after Sorokin made 18 saves in a 6-3 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.