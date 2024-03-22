Jets at Islanders

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

JETS (44-20-5) at ISLANDERS (29-25-15)

1 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sean Monahan -- Tyler Toffoli

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Cole Perfetti

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Logan Stanley, Rasmus Kupari, Colin Miller

Injured: Gabriel Vilardi (enlarged spleen)

Islanders projected lineup

Brock Nelson -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee --  Mathew Barzal -- Hudson Fasching

Pierre Engvall -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck

Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson

Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly -- Robert Bortuzzo

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Oliver Wahlstrom, Matt Martin, Sebastian Aho

Injured: Scott Mayfield (lower body)

Status report

Hellebuyck will start after Brossoit made 37 saves in a 4-1 loss at the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. ... Perfetti will return to the lineup after being scratched the past four games, but it is not yet determined who will come out. ... Varlamov will start after Sorokin made 18 saves in a 6-3 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 22

NHL Buzz: Oshie, Protas out for Capitals against Hurricanes

Hyman reaching 50 goal-mark for Oilers at Maple Leafs 'would be special'

Unmasked: Luukkonen finding footing in net with Sabres 

State Your Case: Stanley Cup Final chances for Rangers, Panthers

Laughton leader, emotional heartbeat for Flyers in playoff push

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Kuznetsov returns with Hurricanes to face Capitals

NHL EDGE stats: Predators surprise contender with playoffs approaching

NHL Morning Skate for March 22

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Kolesar scores late, Golden Knights hand Kraken 6th straight loss

Kucherov has 4 assists for Lightning in win against Sharks

Ducks blank Blackhawks, end 7-game losing streak

Hyman scores 2 more to reach 48, Oilers defeat Sabres

Vladar out for season for Flames with hip injury

Kyrou has 3 points in Blues win against Senators 

Zadorov scores twice, lifts Canucks past Canadiens