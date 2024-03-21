Jets at Devils

JETS (44-19-5) at DEVILS (33-32-4)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sean Monahan -- Tyler Toffoli

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Vladislav Namestnikov

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Laurent Brossoit

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Logan Stanley, Rasmus Kupari, Colin Miller, Cole Perfetti

Injured: Gabriel Vilardi (enlarged spleen)

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Jack Hughes -- Erik Haula -- Alexander Holtz

Ondrej Palat -- Tomas Nosek -- Dawson Mercer

Kurtis MacDermid -- Chris Tierney -- Curtis Lazar

Kevin Bahl -- Brendan Smith

Luke Hughes -- Nick DeSimone

Santeri Hatakka -- Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Kaapo Kahkonen

Scratched: Max Willman, Tyler Wotherspoon

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Jonas Siegenthaler (concussion), Nathan Bastian (lower body), Nolan Foote (lower body), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

The Jets did not hold a morning skate. ... Jets associate coach Scott Arniel will fill in for coach Rick Bowness a second straight game after Bowness returned to Winnipeg on Tuesday for a minor medical procedure. ... Pionk did not practice Wednesday for maintenance reasons; he was replaced by Miller during line rushes. … Toffoli will play against the Devils for the first time since they traded him to the Jets on March 8. ... New Jersey held an optional morning skate. ... Allen will make his third straight start. ... Jack Hughes did not practice Wednesday but expected to play. ... Marino, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game. ... Siegenthaler, who will miss his fifth straight game, "is coming along, but still unavailable," Devils coach Travis Green said.