Jets at Devils

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

JETS (44-19-5) at DEVILS (33-32-4)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sean Monahan -- Tyler Toffoli

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Vladislav Namestnikov

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk 

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Laurent Brossoit

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Logan Stanley, Rasmus Kupari, Colin Miller, Cole Perfetti

Injured: Gabriel Vilardi (enlarged spleen)

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Jack Hughes -- Erik Haula -- Alexander Holtz

Ondrej Palat -- Tomas Nosek -- Dawson Mercer

Kurtis MacDermid -- Chris Tierney -- Curtis Lazar

Kevin Bahl -- Brendan Smith

Luke Hughes -- Nick DeSimone

Santeri Hatakka -- Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Kaapo Kahkonen

Scratched: Max Willman, Tyler Wotherspoon

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Jonas Siegenthaler (concussion), Nathan Bastian (lower body), Nolan Foote (lower body), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

The Jets did not hold a morning skate. ... Jets associate coach Scott Arniel will fill in for coach Rick Bowness a second straight game after Bowness returned to Winnipeg on Tuesday for a minor medical procedure. ... Pionk did not practice Wednesday for maintenance reasons; he was replaced by Miller during line rushes. … Toffoli will play against the Devils for the first time since they traded him to the Jets on March 8. ... New Jersey held an optional morning skate. ... Allen will make his third straight start. ... Jack Hughes did not practice Wednesday but expected to play. ... Marino, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game. ... Siegenthaler, who will miss his fifth straight game, "is coming along, but still unavailable," Devils coach Travis Green said.

Latest News

Wilson of Capitals offered in-person hearing with NHL Player Safety

Vladar out for season for Flames with hip injury

NHL Buzz: Larkin could return for Red Wings against Islanders

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Laila Anderson wins youth hockey title 5 years after Blues Stanley Cup victory

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Hurricanes host Flyers, can tie for 1st in Metro

Kopitar gets 1,200th point, Kings end Wild's point streak at 8

Super 16: Goalies key to success for playoff hopefuls

Ovechkin, Matthews put on show while pursuing goal-scoring history

Canadian Embassy hosts PWHL watch party to ‘celebrate women athletes’

Seguin scores in return, Stars surge past Coyotes

Trotz pushing right buttons in 1st season as Predators GM 

AHL notebook: NHL prospects to watch in Western Conference stretch run

Matthews has 5 points, Maple Leafs pull away to defeat Capitals

NHL Buzz: Larkin could return for Red Wings

Eberle has been 'role model,' steadying presence for Kraken

Panthers officially open new training facility in Fort Lauderdale

McDavid takes part in viral social media video, makes young fan's day