Jets at Devils

JETS (44-19-5) at DEVILS (33-32-4)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sean Monahan -- Tyler Toffoli
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Vladislav Namestnikov
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt
Laurent Brossoit
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Logan Stanley, Rasmus Kupari, Colin Miller, Cole Perfetti
Injured: Gabriel Vilardi (enlarged spleen)
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Jack Hughes -- Erik Haula -- Alexander Holtz
Ondrej Palat -- Tomas Nosek -- Dawson Mercer
Kurtis MacDermid -- Chris Tierney -- Curtis Lazar
Kevin Bahl -- Brendan Smith
Luke Hughes -- Nick DeSimone
Santeri Hatakka -- Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Kaapo Kahkonen
Scratched: Max Willman, Tyler Wotherspoon
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Jonas Siegenthaler (concussion), Nathan Bastian (lower body), Nolan Foote (lower body), John Marino (upper body)
Status report
The Jets did not hold a morning skate. ... Jets associate coach Scott Arniel will fill in for coach Rick Bowness a second straight game after Bowness returned to Winnipeg on Tuesday for a minor medical procedure. ... Pionk did not practice Wednesday for maintenance reasons; he was replaced by Miller during line rushes. … Toffoli will play against the Devils for the first time since they traded him to the Jets on March 8. ... New Jersey held an optional morning skate. ... Allen will make his third straight start. ... Jack Hughes did not practice Wednesday but expected to play. ... Marino, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game. ... Siegenthaler, who will miss his fifth straight game, "is coming along, but still unavailable," Devils coach Travis Green said.