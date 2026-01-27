Jets at Devils projected lineups

JETS (20-24-7) at DEVILS (27-23-2)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Cole Perfetti -- Jonathan Toews -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Vladislav Namestnikov
Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tanner Pearson
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson
Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Danny Zhilkin, Isaak Phillips, Gustav Nyquist
Injured: Haydn Fleury (bruised back), Colin Miller (knee), Neal Pionk (lower body)
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Evgenii Dadonov -- Jack Hughes -- Dawson Mercer
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho
Ondrej Palat -- Paul Cotter -- Conner Brown
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon -- Brett Pesce
Simon Nemec -- Dougie Hamilton
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Luke Glendening, Juho Lammikko, Colton White
Injured: Luke Hughes (shoulder), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Stefan Noesen (knee)
Status report
The Jets held an optional morning skate. ... Phillips, a defenseman, was recalled from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Monday. ... Defensemen Fleury, Miller, and Pionk are not expected to return to the lineup before the break for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, per Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel; Pionk is on the road trip participated in the Jets' skate. … Allen will start for the second time in eight games.