Jets at Devils projected lineups

JETS (20-24-7) at DEVILS (27-23-2)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Jonathan Toews -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Vladislav Namestnikov

Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tanner Pearson

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson

Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Danny Zhilkin, Isaak Phillips, Gustav Nyquist

Injured: Haydn Fleury (bruised back), Colin Miller (knee), Neal Pionk (lower body)

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Evgenii Dadonov -- Jack Hughes -- Dawson Mercer

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho

Ondrej Palat -- Paul Cotter -- Conner Brown

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon -- Brett Pesce

Simon Nemec -- Dougie Hamilton

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Luke Glendening, Juho Lammikko, Colton White

Injured: Luke Hughes (shoulder), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Stefan Noesen (knee)

Status report

The Jets held an optional morning skate. ... Phillips, a defenseman, was recalled from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Monday. ... Defensemen Fleury, Miller, and Pionk are not expected to return to the lineup before the break for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, per Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel; Pionk is on the road trip participated in the Jets' skate. … Allen will start for the second time in eight games.