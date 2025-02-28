NASHVILLE -- The Winnipeg Jets had their franchise-record winning streak end at 11 games with a 2-1 loss to the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday.
Saros stops 23, Predators end Jets’ franchise-record winning streak at 11
Forsberg, Novak score; Winnipeg loses 1st game since Jan. 20
The Jets (42-15-3) had not lost since Jan. 20 against the Utah Hockey Club.
Juuse Saros made 23 saves, and Filip Forsberg and Tommy Novak scored for the Predators (21-30-7), who had lost two straight.
Neal Pionk scored, and Eric Comrie made 28 saves for the Jets, who were coming off a 4-1 win at the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday.
Forsberg gave Nashville a 1-0 lead at 4:26 of the first period on a wrist shot off a feed from Gustav Nyquist following a face-off win by Ryan O'Reilly.
Pionk tied it 1-1 at 11:05 on a one-timer from the point off a pass from Rasmus Kupari.
Novak’s power-play goal put the Predators back ahead 2-1 at 15:29 on a backhand pass from Justin Barron.
Predators defenseman Roman Josi did not play because of an upper-body injury.