Saros stops 23, Predators end Jets’ franchise-record winning streak at 11

Forsberg, Novak score; Winnipeg loses 1st game since Jan. 20

WPG at NSH | Recap

By Robby Stanley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NASHVILLE -- The Winnipeg Jets had their franchise-record winning streak end at 11 games with a 2-1 loss to the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday.

The Jets (42-15-3) had not lost since Jan. 20 against the Utah Hockey Club.

Juuse Saros made 23 saves, and Filip Forsberg and Tommy Novak scored for the Predators (21-30-7), who had lost two straight.

Neal Pionk scored, and Eric Comrie made 28 saves for the Jets, who were coming off a 4-1 win at the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday.

Forsberg gave Nashville a 1-0 lead at 4:26 of the first period on a wrist shot off a feed from Gustav Nyquist following a face-off win by Ryan O'Reilly.

Pionk tied it 1-1 at 11:05 on a one-timer from the point off a pass from Rasmus Kupari.

Novak’s power-play goal put the Predators back ahead 2-1 at 15:29 on a backhand pass from Justin Barron.

Predators defenseman Roman Josi did not play because of an upper-body injury.

