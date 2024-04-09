Jets at Predators

JETS (47-24-6) at PREDATORS (45-29-4)
8 p.m. ET; BSSO, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Kyle Connor -- Sean Monahan -- Cole Perfetti
Tyler Toffoli -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Logan Stanley
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, David Gustafsson, Nate Schmidt, Colin Miller
Injured: Nino Niederreiter (leg laceration)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Mark Jankowski -- Colton Sissons -- Jason Zucker
Anthony Beauvillier -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Kiefer Sherwood
Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi
Spencer Stastney -- Luke Schenn
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Cody Glass, Tyson Barrie, Dante Fabbro
Injured: None
Status report
The Jets conducted an optional morning skate Tuesday. ... Niederreiter made the trip and participated in the skate but the forward will miss his third straight game. ... Hellebuyck will start for the eighth time in nine games. ... Jankowski and Beauvillier switched lines in the third period of a 3-2 shootout win at the New Jersey Devils on Sunday, and they remained on those lines at the Predators morning skate Tuesday. ... Saros will make his 11th start in 14 games.