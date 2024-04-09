Jets at Predators

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

JETS (47-24-6) at PREDATORS (45-29-4)

8 p.m. ET; BSSO, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Kyle Connor -- Sean Monahan -- Cole Perfetti

Tyler Toffoli -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Logan Stanley

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, David Gustafsson, Nate Schmidt, Colin Miller

Injured: Nino Niederreiter (leg laceration)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Mark Jankowski -- Colton Sissons -- Jason Zucker

Anthony Beauvillier -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Kiefer Sherwood

Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi

Spencer Stastney -- Luke Schenn

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Cody Glass, Tyson Barrie, Dante Fabbro

Injured: None

Status report

The Jets conducted an optional morning skate Tuesday. ... Niederreiter made the trip and participated in the skate but the forward will miss his third straight game. ... Hellebuyck will start for the eighth time in nine games. ... Jankowski and Beauvillier switched lines in the third period of a 3-2 shootout win at the New Jersey Devils on Sunday, and they remained on those lines at the Predators morning skate Tuesday. ... Saros will make his 11th start in 14 games.

