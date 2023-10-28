Jets at Canadiens

Status report

Brossoit will make his second start of the season. He made 22 saves in a 5-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 19. … Allen will start for the first time in three games after making 36 saves in a 3-1 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Monday. … Guhle returns after missing the past four games with an upper-body injury … Armia will make his season debut. The forward was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Oct. 21. … Ylonen, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season. Lindstrom, a defenseman, will also be scratched after playing the past two games on an emergency recall from Laval.