Jets at Canadiens projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

JETS (34-14-3) at CANADIENS (24-20-5)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Rasmus Kupari -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury -- Logan Stanley

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Brad Lambert, Ville Heinola, Colin Miller

Injured: Adam Lowry (upper body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Kirby Dach -- Patrik Laine

Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia

Michael Pezzetta -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Lane Hutson -- Mike Matheson

Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier

Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Rafael Harvey-Pinard

Injured: Emil Heineman (upper body), David Reinbacher (knee)

Status report

Lowry is traveling on the Jets’ three-game road trip, but the forward will not play at least until Winnipeg hosts the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 4. ... Lambert took part in the Jets morning skate Tuesday but will not play; the forward was recalled from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Monday. … The Canadiens will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-3 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. ... Reinbacher was on the ice for Montreal's optional morning skate Tuesday; the defenseman wore a non-contact jersey Monday, when he took part in his first practice since sustaining an injury Sept. 28 that was expected to sideline him for 5-6 months.

Latest News

Kaprizov to have surgery, out at least 4 weeks for Wild

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

Matthews enjoying stretch for Maple Leafs reminiscent of 69-goal season

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL EDGE stats: Rantanen’s outlook after trade to Hurricanes

4 Nations Face-Off could help Werenski reach another level with Blue Jackets

NHL On Tap: MacKinnon looks to pad scoring lead for Avalanche against Islanders

Celebrini breaks tie in 3rd, Sharks edge Penguins

McDavid scores in return, Oilers stay hot with win against Kraken

Eagles rookie DeJean gets Zamboni ride at Flyers game

NHL Buzz: Malkin week to week for Penguins, placed on injured reserve

Shine cherishes 'amazing' NHL debut for Red Wings at age 31

Nelson to grow family legacy with United States at 4 Nations Face-Off

Lehtinen talks Finland, expectations at 4 Nations Face-Off in Q&A with NHL.com

Garland scores twice, Canucks defeat Blues

San Jose Sharks Quarter-Century Teams unveiled