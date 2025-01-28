Jets at Canadiens projected lineups

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Rasmus Kupari -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury -- Logan Stanley

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Brad Lambert, Ville Heinola, Colin Miller

Injured: Adam Lowry (upper body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Kirby Dach -- Patrik Laine

Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia

Michael Pezzetta -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Lane Hutson -- Mike Matheson

Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier

Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Rafael Harvey-Pinard

Injured: Emil Heineman (upper body), David Reinbacher (knee)

Status report

Lowry is traveling on the Jets’ three-game road trip, but the forward will not play at least until Winnipeg hosts the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 4. ... Lambert took part in the Jets morning skate Tuesday but will not play; the forward was recalled from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Monday. … The Canadiens will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-3 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. ... Reinbacher was on the ice for Montreal's optional morning skate Tuesday; the defenseman wore a non-contact jersey Monday, when he took part in his first practice since sustaining an injury Sept. 28 that was expected to sideline him for 5-6 months.