Jets at Canadiens projected lineups
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter -- Rasmus Kupari -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury -- Logan Stanley
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Brad Lambert, Ville Heinola, Colin Miller
Injured: Adam Lowry (upper body)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook -- Kirby Dach -- Patrik Laine
Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia
Michael Pezzetta -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher
Lane Hutson -- Mike Matheson
Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier
Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard
Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Rafael Harvey-Pinard
Injured: Emil Heineman (upper body), David Reinbacher (knee)
Status report
Lowry is traveling on the Jets’ three-game road trip, but the forward will not play at least until Winnipeg hosts the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 4. ... Lambert took part in the Jets morning skate Tuesday but will not play; the forward was recalled from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Monday. … The Canadiens will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-3 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. ... Reinbacher was on the ice for Montreal's optional morning skate Tuesday; the defenseman wore a non-contact jersey Monday, when he took part in his first practice since sustaining an injury Sept. 28 that was expected to sideline him for 5-6 months.