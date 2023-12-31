Jets at Wild
Jets projected lineup
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Dominic Toninato -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt
Laurent Brossoit
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Logan Stanley, Declan Chisholm
Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Rasmus Kupari (shoulder), Kyle Connor (knee), David Gustafsson (lower body)
Wild projected lineup
Ryan Hartman -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson -- Marco Rossi -- Vinni Lettieri
Marcus Foligno -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Pat Maroon
Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar -- Jake Lucchini
Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber
Alex Goligoski -- Jared Spurgeon
Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian
Marc-Andre Fleury
Zane McIntyre
Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Dakota Mermis
Injured: Mats Zuccarello (upper body), Filip Gustavsson (lower body), Kirill Kaprizov (lower body)
Status report
This is the second half of a back-to-back after the Jets defeated the Wild 4-2 on Saturday. ... Brossoit could start after Hellebuyck made 34 saves Saturday. ... Fleury is expected to start and play in his 1,000th NHL game; he made nine saves in the third period Saturday in relief of Gustavsson, who left following the second period. ... Kaprizov, a forward, left midway through the third period Saturday after taking a cross-check to the hip from Winnipeg defenseman Brenden Dillon; there was no update after the game. ... McIntyre was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Saturday and is expected to back up Fleury.