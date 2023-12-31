Jets at Wild

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

JETS (21-9-4) at WILD (16-14-4)

2 p.m. ET; BSWI, BSN, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Dominic Toninato -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Laurent Brossoit

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Logan Stanley, Declan Chisholm

Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Rasmus Kupari (shoulder), Kyle Connor (knee), David Gustafsson (lower body)

Wild projected lineup

Ryan Hartman -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson -- Marco Rossi -- Vinni Lettieri

Marcus Foligno -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Pat Maroon

Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar -- Jake Lucchini

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Alex Goligoski -- Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian

Marc-Andre Fleury

Zane McIntyre

Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Dakota Mermis

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (upper body), Filip Gustavsson (lower body), Kirill Kaprizov (lower body)

Status report

This is the second half of a back-to-back after the Jets defeated the Wild 4-2 on Saturday. ... Brossoit could start after Hellebuyck made 34 saves Saturday. ... Fleury is expected to start and play in his 1,000th NHL game; he made nine saves in the third period Saturday in relief of Gustavsson, who left following the second period. ... Kaprizov, a forward, left midway through the third period Saturday after taking a cross-check to the hip from Winnipeg defenseman Brenden Dillon; there was no update after the game. ... McIntyre was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Saturday and is expected to back up Fleury.

Latest News

Columbus Blue Jackets Buffalo Sabres game recap December 30

Skinner lifts Sabres to comeback win against Blue Jackets
Eddie Olczyk, Nick Olczyk dream come true at Winter Classic

Eddie, Nick Olczyk to have ‘dream come true’ at Winter Classic
World Junior Championship Day 6 preview

On Tap: Day 6 of 2024 World Junior Championship
Vegas Golden Knights preparing for Winter Classic

Winter Classic ‘not one of 82 games’ for Vegas
NHL Buzz news and notes December 30

NHL Buzz: Grzelcyk returns for Bruins against Devils
Minnesota Wild Winnipeg Jets game recap December 30

Niederreiter scores twice, Jets top Wild to extend point streak to 7
2024 IIHF WJC roundup day 5 December 30 2023

World Junior Championship roundup: Taibel propels Switzerland past Norway
World Junior Championship 2024 schedule results TV info

2024 World Junior Championship schedule
3 keys to success for United States against Slovakia at WJC

3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Slovakia at WJC
Kailer Yamamoto ready for Winter Classic in home state

Winter Classic in Seattle will be ‘surreal’ for Washington native Yamamoto
Kraken NHL donate $225,000 to refurbish play space

Kraken, NHL donate $225,000 to refurbish outdoor play space
Short Shifts top stories 2023

Top NHL.com Short Shifts stories for 2023
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Seattle Kraken riding high heading into NHL Winter Classic

Kraken riding high on 8-game point streak heading into Winter Classic
NHL betting odds for December 30 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 30
NHL On Tap news and notes December 30

NHL On Tap: Matthews aims for 30th goal when Maple Leafs host Hurricanes
CHL Notebook St Louis Blues prospect Dvorsky on WJC stage

CHL notebook: Blues prospect Dvorsky producing on big stage at WJC
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games