Jets at Wild

Status report

This is the second half of a back-to-back after the Jets defeated the Wild 4-2 on Saturday. ... Brossoit could start after Hellebuyck made 34 saves Saturday. ... Fleury is expected to start and play in his 1,000th NHL game; he made nine saves in the third period Saturday in relief of Gustavsson, who left following the second period. ... Kaprizov, a forward, left midway through the third period Saturday after taking a cross-check to the hip from Winnipeg defenseman Brenden Dillon; there was no update after the game. ... McIntyre was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Saturday and is expected to back up Fleury.