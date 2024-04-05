Jets at Wild

JETS (46-24-6) at WILD (36-30-9)
4 p.m. ET; BSWIX, BSN, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Kyle Connor -- Sean Monahan -- Cole Perfetti
Tyler Toffoli -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Neal Pionk
Brenden Dillon -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, David Gustafsson, Logan Stanley, Nate Schmidt
Injured: Nino Niederreiter (leg laceration)
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello
Adam Beckman -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Frederick Gaudreau
Mason Shaw -- Jake Lucchini -- Vinni Lettieri
Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin -- Declan Chisholm
Jon Merrill -- Dakota Mermis
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Alex Goligoski
Injured: Zach Bogosian (mid body)
Suspended: Ryan Hartman
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate Saturday. ... Lowry passed concussion protocol after leaving in the third period of a 5-2 win against the Calgary Flames on Thursday and is expected to play. ... Niederreiter, a forward, did not make the trip. ... Hartman, a forward, will serve the final game of a three-game suspension for unsportsmanlike conduct following a 2-1 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on March 30. ... Bogosian, a defenseman, is expected to miss his second straight game.