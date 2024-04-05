Jets at Wild

JETS (46-24-6) at WILD (36-30-9)

4 p.m. ET; BSWIX, BSN, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Kyle Connor -- Sean Monahan -- Cole Perfetti

Tyler Toffoli -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Neal Pionk

Brenden Dillon -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, David Gustafsson, Logan Stanley, Nate Schmidt

Injured: Nino Niederreiter (leg laceration)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello

Adam Beckman -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Frederick Gaudreau

Mason Shaw -- Jake Lucchini -- Vinni Lettieri

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Declan Chisholm

Jon Merrill -- Dakota Mermis

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Alex Goligoski

Injured: Zach Bogosian (mid body)

Suspended: Ryan Hartman

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate Saturday. ... Lowry passed concussion protocol after leaving in the third period of a 5-2 win against the Calgary Flames on Thursday and is expected to play. ... Niederreiter, a forward, did not make the trip. ... Hartman, a forward, will serve the final game of a three-game suspension for unsportsmanlike conduct following a 2-1 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on March 30. ... Bogosian, a defenseman, is expected to miss his second straight game.