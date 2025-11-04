Jets at Kings projected lineups

JETS (9-3-0) at KINGS (5-4-4)
10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Vladislav Namestnikov -- Jonathan Toews -- Alex Iafallo
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Tanner Pearson
Cole Koepke -- Parker Ford -- Brad Lambert
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Logan Stanley -- Neal Pionk
Colin Miller -- Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Haydn Fleury, Nikita Chibrikov
Injured: Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist), Gustav Nyquist (undisclosed)
Kings projected lineup
Joel Armia -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Jeff Malott -- Alex Turcotte -- Corey Perry
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius
Injured: Warren Foegele (upper body)
Status report
Lowry will make his season debut after having hip surgery on May 27. … Samberg, a defenseman, and Perfetti, a forward, traveled with the Jets and could play at some point during their six-game road trip. … Foegele, a forward, practiced in a noncontact jersey Tuesday. … The Kings made changes to their first line, swapping Armia in for Kuzmenko, and first defense pair, slotting Anderson in for Dumoulin. … Kyle Burroughs, a defenseman, cleared waivers Monday and was loaned to Ontario of the American Hockey League. He has not played this season because of an upper-body injury.