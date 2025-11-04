Jets at Kings projected lineups

JETS (9-3-0) at KINGS (5-4-4)

10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Vladislav Namestnikov -- Jonathan Toews -- Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Tanner Pearson

Cole Koepke -- Parker Ford -- Brad Lambert

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Logan Stanley -- Neal Pionk

Colin Miller -- Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Haydn Fleury, Nikita Chibrikov

Injured: Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist), Gustav Nyquist (undisclosed)

Kings projected lineup

Joel Armia -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Jeff Malott -- Alex Turcotte -- Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius

Injured: Warren Foegele (upper body)

Status report

Lowry will make his season debut after having hip surgery on May 27. … Samberg, a defenseman, and Perfetti, a forward, traveled with the Jets and could play at some point during their six-game road trip. … Foegele, a forward, practiced in a noncontact jersey Tuesday. … The Kings made changes to their first line, swapping Armia in for Kuzmenko, and first defense pair, slotting Anderson in for Dumoulin. … Kyle Burroughs, a defenseman, cleared waivers Monday and was loaned to Ontario of the American Hockey League. He has not played this season because of an upper-body injury.