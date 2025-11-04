Jets at Kings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

JETS (9-3-0) at KINGS (5-4-4)

10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Vladislav Namestnikov -- Jonathan Toews -- Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Tanner Pearson

Cole Koepke -- Parker Ford -- Brad Lambert

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Logan Stanley -- Neal Pionk

Colin Miller -- Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Haydn Fleury, Nikita Chibrikov

Injured: Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist), Gustav Nyquist (undisclosed)

Kings projected lineup

Joel Armia -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Jeff Malott -- Alex Turcotte -- Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius

Injured: Warren Foegele (upper body)

Status report

Lowry will make his season debut after having hip surgery on May 27. … Samberg, a defenseman, and Perfetti, a forward, traveled with the Jets and could play at some point during their six-game road trip. … Foegele, a forward, practiced in a noncontact jersey Tuesday. … The Kings made changes to their first line, swapping Armia in for Kuzmenko, and first defense pair, slotting Anderson in for Dumoulin. … Kyle Burroughs, a defenseman, cleared waivers Monday and was loaned to Ontario of the American Hockey League. He has not played this season because of an upper-body injury.

Latest News

Stars players attend ‘Monday Night Football’ for 2027 Stadium Series news

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Hurricanes young defensemen 'learning on the fly'

NHL Status Report: Kochetkov to make season debut for Hurricanes

Gibson gets special gift from Ducks owners after return

NHL EDGE stats behind Schmaltz's surprising start for Mammoth

NHL EDGE stats: Celebrini emerging as Art Ross Trophy contender

Mogilny used speed, shooting ability on way to Hall of Fame, LaFontaine says

Mogilny election to Hockey Hall of Fame caps remarkable journey 

NHL EDGE stats: Schaefer making immediate impact for Islanders

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Daccord makes 29 saves, Kraken defeat Blackhawks

Berube, Maple Leafs still searching for 60-minute effort despite improbable comeback win

McDavid reaches 1,100 NHL points in Oilers loss to Blues

Canucks recover in OT against Predators after blowing 2-goal lead in 3rd

Peterka thriving with Mammoth after trade from Sabres

Nugent-Hopkins healthy again, putting up big numbers for Oilers