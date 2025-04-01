Jets at Kings projected lineups

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Nino Niederreiter -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

David Gustafsson -- Morgan Barron -- Brandon Tanev

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Luke Schenn

Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Ville Heinola, Haydn Fleury, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Chris Driedger

Injured: Neal Pionk (lower body), Gabriel Vilardi (upper body), Rasmus Kupari (concussion)

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Jordan Spence

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas, Jacob Moverare

Injured: Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed), Alex Turcotte (upper body)

Status report

Pionk skated with the Jets on Tuesday for the first time since the defenseman was injured during a 2-1 win against the New York Rangers on March 11. … Schenn will be a game-time decision after leaving Winnipeg's morning skate early because of an undisclosed reason, Jets coach Scott Arniel said. ... Driedger, a goalie, and Anderson-Dolan, a forward, each was recalled from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Monday. … Laferriere participated in the Kings morning skate Tuesday and is expected to play after missing an 8-1 win against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday because of an illness.