Jets at Kings projected lineups
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Nino Niederreiter -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti
David Gustafsson -- Morgan Barron -- Brandon Tanev
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Luke Schenn
Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Ville Heinola, Haydn Fleury, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Chris Driedger
Injured: Neal Pionk (lower body), Gabriel Vilardi (upper body), Rasmus Kupari (concussion)
Kings projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Jordan Spence
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas, Jacob Moverare
Injured: Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed), Alex Turcotte (upper body)
Status report
Pionk skated with the Jets on Tuesday for the first time since the defenseman was injured during a 2-1 win against the New York Rangers on March 11. … Schenn will be a game-time decision after leaving Winnipeg's morning skate early because of an undisclosed reason, Jets coach Scott Arniel said. ... Driedger, a goalie, and Anderson-Dolan, a forward, each was recalled from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Monday. … Laferriere participated in the Kings morning skate Tuesday and is expected to play after missing an 8-1 win against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday because of an illness.