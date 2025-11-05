Coach’s Challenge: WPG @ LAK – 8:23 of the First Period

Challenge Initiated By: Winnipeg

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – No Goal Winnipeg

Explanation: Video review supported the Referees’ call on the ice that Winnipeg’s Gabriel Vilardi impaired the ability of Los Angeles goaltender Darcy Kuemper to play his position in the crease. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, that “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

