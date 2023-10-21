Jets at Oilers

JETS (1-3-0) at OILERS (1-3-0)
10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS2
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Mason Appleton
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Alex Iafallo -- Adam Lowry -- Nino Niederreiter
Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- David Gustafsson
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan Demelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Nate Schmidt -- Dylan Samberg
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Logan Stanley
Injured: Declan Chisholm (lower body), Gabriel Vilardi (MCL sprain)
Oilers projected lineup
Zach Hyman -- Connor McDavid -- Leon Draisaitl
Warren Foegele -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Mattias Janmark
Evander Kane -- Ryan McLeod -- Connor Brown
Dylan Holloway -- Derek Ryan
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci
Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais
Philip Broberg
Stuart Skinner
Jack Campbell
Scratched: Adam Erne
Injured: None
Status report
Appleton is on the Jets' top line for the second straight game in place of Vilaridi, a forward out 4-6 weeks. ... The Oilers are going back to an 11-forward, seven-defensemen alignment. Broberg is in after he was a healthy scratch for a 4-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.