Jets at Oilers

JETS (1-3-0) at OILERS (1-3-0)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS2

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Mason Appleton

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Alex Iafallo -- Adam Lowry -- Nino Niederreiter

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- David Gustafsson

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan Demelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Nate Schmidt -- Dylan Samberg

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Logan Stanley

Injured: Declan Chisholm (lower body), Gabriel Vilardi (MCL sprain)

Oilers projected lineup

Zach Hyman -- Connor McDavid -- Leon Draisaitl

Warren Foegele -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Mattias Janmark

Evander Kane -- Ryan McLeod -- Connor Brown

Dylan Holloway -- Derek Ryan

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Philip Broberg

Stuart Skinner

Jack Campbell

Scratched: Adam Erne

Injured: None

Status report

Appleton is on the Jets' top line for the second straight game in place of Vilaridi, a forward out 4-6 weeks. ... The Oilers are going back to an 11-forward, seven-defensemen alignment. Broberg is in after he was a healthy scratch for a 4-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.