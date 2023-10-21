Jets at Oilers

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings Ottawa Senators game recap October 21

Red Wings defeat Senators in DeBrincat return to Ottawa
NHL projected lineup projections

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Marc Staal out weeks with upper-body injury

Staal out longer term for Flyers with upper-body injury
Tyler Seguin forgets ID, not recognized by security before game

Seguin forgets ID, not recognized by security before game against Golden Knights
Columbus fan holds up Adam Fantilli sign on College GameDay

Blue Jackets fan holds up Fantilli sign at College GameDay on ESPN
NHL On Tap: Undefeated Avalanche host Hurricanes

NHL On Tap: Undefeated Avalanche host Hurricanes
NHL Buzz Laine out for Blue Jackets against Wild

NHL Buzz: Laine out for Blue Jackets against Wild with upper-body injury
Andersson of Flames to have Player Safety hearing

Andersson to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Flames game
Hughes scores in OT, Devils defeat Islanders

Jack Hughes gets 4 points, lifts Devils past Islanders in OT 
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 200 Player Rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
CHL notebook: Hurricanes prospect Vondras developing with Sudbury

CHL notebook: Hurricanes prospect Vondras developing with Sudbury
Werenski has goal, assist in return from injury, Blue Jackets top Flames

Werenski has goal, assist in return from injury, Blue Jackets top Flames
Toronto Maple Leafs seek spark in return to Tampa Bay

Maple Leafs seek spark in return to Tampa Bay after playoff triumph
Connor Bedard, Blackhawks excited for home opener

Bedard’s home opener with Blackhawks has excitement ‘off the charts’
Tkachuk brothers surprise Dad with Blues Hall of Fame news

Tkachuk brothers surprise Dad with Blues Hall of Fame induction news in video

Jets at Oilers

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

JETS (1-3-0) at OILERS (1-3-0)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS2

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Mason Appleton

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Alex Iafallo -- Adam Lowry -- Nino Niederreiter

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- David Gustafsson

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan Demelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Nate Schmidt -- Dylan Samberg

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Logan Stanley

Injured: Declan Chisholm (lower body), Gabriel Vilardi (MCL sprain)

Oilers projected lineup

Zach Hyman -- Connor McDavid -- Leon Draisaitl

Warren Foegele -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Mattias Janmark

Evander Kane -- Ryan McLeod -- Connor Brown

Dylan Holloway -- Derek Ryan

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Philip Broberg

Stuart Skinner

Jack Campbell

Scratched: Adam Erne

Injured: None

Status report

Appleton is on the Jets' top line for the second straight game in place of Vilaridi, a forward out 4-6 weeks. ... The Oilers are going back to an 11-forward, seven-defensemen alignment. Broberg is in after he was a healthy scratch for a 4-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.