Hellebuyck makes 35 saves for Jets in win against Red Wings

“[Hellebuyck] has really been going the last couple games, and this is like a home game for him,” Jets associate coach Scott Arniel said. “He looked rock solid out there and he made the stops when we needed them, certainly in the last 10 minutes.”

Hellebuyck grew up in Commerce Township, Michigan, about 30 miles northwest of Detroit.

“We know we’re going to get 100 percent from him in every game,” Winnipeg forward Nikolaj Ehlers said. "It was pretty awesome to see him play like that in front of his friends and family.”

Ehlers and Kyle Connor scored 1:02 apart in the first period, and Mason Appleton and Nino Niederreiter each had a goal and an assist for the Jets (4-3-0), who have won three in a row after losing three of their first four.

“This is huge, because you know how we started the season and we were just staring at our record like, ‘Dang, I can’t believe this is where we are,’” Appleton said. “You overanalyze early in the season, and maybe we did that, but now we’re heating up.”