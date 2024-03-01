Stankoven scores again, Stars defeat Jets

Joe Pavelski and Roope Hintz each had a goal and an assist for the Stars (36-17-9), who had lost six of seven (1-3-3). Jake Oettinger made 25 saves in his 100th NHL win.

Vladislav Namestnikov scored for the Jets (37-16-5), who had a four-game winning streak end. Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves.

Robertson made it 1-0 at 6:52 of the first period when Pavelski intercepted Cole Perfetti’s clearing attempt and banked it off the boards to Robertson, who scored five-hole from the right circle.

Dallas scored two goals in 1:36.

Pavelski made it 2-0 at 16:41 with a one-handed deflection of Jani Hakanpaa's point shot.

Stankoven extended it to 3-0 at 18:17, stealing the puck from Mason Appleton at the Winnipeg blue line and eventually slapping in a rebound in the low slot. Stankoven became the first player in Stars franchise history to have a three-game goal scoring streak in the first week of his NHL career.

Namestnikov cut it to 3-1 with a power-play goal at 13:24 of the second when he collected a Nikolaj Ehlers pass and scored from the side of the crease.

Hintz scored into an empty net at 18:50 of the third for the 4-1 final.

With the win, Dallas jumped past Winnipeg into first place in the Central Division.