Jets at Stars

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

JETS (37-15-5) at STARS (35-17-9)

8 p.m. ET; BSSW, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sean Monahan -- Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, Logan Stanley, David Gustafsson

Injured: None

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Sam Steel

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven

Ty Dellandrea -- Radek Faksa -- Craig Smith

Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen

Ryan Suter -- Esa Lindell

Derrick Pouliot -- Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Joel Hanley

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (upper body), Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture), Tyler Seguin (lower body)

Status report

The Jets will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-2 win against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. ... Lundkvist will return after missing seven games with an upper-body injury; Hanley, a defenseman, will come out.

