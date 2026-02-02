Jets at Stars projected lineups

JETS (22-25-7) at STARS (32-14-9)
8:30 p.m. ET; FOX4, Victory+, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nino Niederreiter -- Jonathan Toews -- Vladislav Namestnikov
Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Gustav Nyquist
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson
Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Danil Zhilkin, Isaak Phillips, Tanner Pearson
Injured: Haydn Fleury (bruised back), Colin Miller (knee), Neal Pionk (lower body)
Stars projected lineup
Justin Hryckowian -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mavrik Bourque
Sam Steel -- Matt Duchene -- Jamie Benn
Oskar Back -- Radek Faksa -- Adam Erne
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist
Kyle Capobianco -- Alexander Petrovic
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Colin Blackwell
Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (lower body), Ilya Lyubushkin (lower body)
Status report
The Jets are expected to use the same forward lines and defense pairings from their 2-1 win against the Florida Panthers on Saturday. … Bichsel and Lyubushkin, each a defenseman, participated in the morning skate but are not ready to return.