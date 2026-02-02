Jets at Stars projected lineups

JETS (22-25-7) at STARS (32-14-9)

8:30 p.m. ET; FOX4, Victory+, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nino Niederreiter -- Jonathan Toews -- Vladislav Namestnikov

Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Gustav Nyquist

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson

Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Danil Zhilkin, Isaak Phillips, Tanner Pearson

Injured: Haydn Fleury (bruised back), Colin Miller (knee), Neal Pionk (lower body)

Stars projected lineup

Justin Hryckowian -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mavrik Bourque

Sam Steel -- Matt Duchene -- Jamie Benn

Oskar Back -- Radek Faksa -- Adam Erne

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Kyle Capobianco -- Alexander Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Colin Blackwell

Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (lower body), Ilya Lyubushkin (lower body)

Status report

The Jets are expected to use the same forward lines and defense pairings from their 2-1 win against the Florida Panthers on Saturday. … Bichsel and Lyubushkin, each a defenseman, participated in the morning skate but are not ready to return.