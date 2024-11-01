Jets at Blue Jackets projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

JETS (9-1-0) at BLUE JACKETS (5-3-1)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, TSN3, TVAS

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller

Eric Comrie

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Haydn Fleury, David Gustafsson

Injured: None

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Cole Sillinger -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko

Mikael Pyyhtia -- Adam Fantilli -- Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Aston-Reese -- Justin Danforth -- Mathieu Olivier

James van Riemsdyk -- Sean Kuraly – Dmitri Voronkov

Zach Werenski -- Ivan Provorov

Jake Christiansen -- Damon Severson

Jack Johnson -- Jordan Harris

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: David Jiricek, Kevin Labanc

Injured: Boone Jenner (upper body), Gavin Brindley (finger), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Kent Johnson (upper body)

Status report

Other than Comrie starting, the Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 6-2 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday. ... Voronkov makes his season debut after having been on injured reserve since Oct. 4 with an upper-body injury; he will replace Labanc, a forward.

