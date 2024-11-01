Jets at Blue Jackets projected lineups

JETS (9-1-0) at BLUE JACKETS (5-3-1)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, TSN3, TVAS
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller
Eric Comrie
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Haydn Fleury, David Gustafsson
Injured: None
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Cole Sillinger -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko
Mikael Pyyhtia -- Adam Fantilli -- Yegor Chinakhov
Zach Aston-Reese -- Justin Danforth -- Mathieu Olivier
James van Riemsdyk -- Sean Kuraly – Dmitri Voronkov
Zach Werenski -- Ivan Provorov
Jake Christiansen -- Damon Severson
Jack Johnson -- Jordan Harris
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: David Jiricek, Kevin Labanc
Injured: Boone Jenner (upper body), Gavin Brindley (finger), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Kent Johnson (upper body)
Status report
Other than Comrie starting, the Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 6-2 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday. ... Voronkov makes his season debut after having been on injured reserve since Oct. 4 with an upper-body injury; he will replace Labanc, a forward.