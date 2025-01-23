Pionk propels Jets past Avalanche in OT

Wins it at 17 seconds; MacKinnon scores to extend home point streak to 12 for Colorado

Jets at Avalanche | Recap

By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DENVER -- Neal Pionk scored 17 seconds into overtime, giving the Winnipeg Jets a 3-2 victory against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Wednesday.

Pionk won it with a slap shot from the top of the right face-off circle.

Morgan Barron and Gabriel Vilardi scored, and Josh Morrissey and Vladislav Namestnikov each had two assists for the Jets (32-14-3), who had lost two straight. Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves and had the secondary assist on the winning goal.

Nathan MacKinnon scored to extend his home point streak to 12 games (seven goals, 12 assists), and Cale Makar also had a goal for the Avalanche (28-19-2), who have lost three of four. Jonathan Drouin had two assists, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 22 saves.

MacKinnon gave Colorado a 1-0 lead at 6:09 of the second period when he scored on his own rebound past a sprawling Hellebuyck. His initial shot hit the right post and caromed straight out to him at the right side of the net.

Barron tied it 1-1 at 10:56, redirecting David Gustafsson’s backdoor pass at the left post.

Vilardi put Winnipeg in front 2-1 at 18:44 when Morrissey’s shot from above the left circle deflected off him at the left side of the net.

Makar tied it 2-2 at 7:05 of the third period. He took a pass from Mikko Rantanen on the rush, went backhand-to-forehand at the bottom of the left circle and scored high to the far side while falling down.

