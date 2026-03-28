Jets at Avalanche projected lineups

JETS (30-30-12) at AVALANCHE (48-13-10)

7 p.m. ET; ALT, SNW

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Gabriel Vilardi

Isak Rosen -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Brad Lambert

Cole Koepke -- Jonathan Toews -- Gustav Nyquist

Josh Morrissey -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson

Haydn Fleury -- Dylan DeMelo

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Ville Heinola, Jacob Bryson, Parker Ford, Danil Zhilkin

Injured: Morgan Barron (concussion), Nino Niederreiter (knee), Colin Miller (knee), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Gabriel Landeskog -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Artturi Lehkonen -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Ross Colton-- Nazem Kadri -- Logan O’Connor

Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Joel Kiviranta

Brett Kulak -- Cale Makar

Devon Toews -- Sam Malinski

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Nick Blankenburg, Zakhar Bardakov

Injured: Nicolas Roy (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Barron, a forward, left Thursday’s 3-2 loss against Colorado with a concussion and is in protocol. … Forwards Ford and Zhilkin were each recalled on an emergency basis from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Roy, a forward, was a late scratch for the Avalanche on Thursday due to an upper-body injury.