Jets at Avalanche projected lineups

JETS (30-30-12) at AVALANCHE (48-13-10)
7 p.m. ET; ALT, SNW
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Gabriel Vilardi
Isak Rosen -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Brad Lambert
Cole Koepke -- Jonathan Toews -- Gustav Nyquist
Josh Morrissey -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson
Haydn Fleury -- Dylan DeMelo
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Ville Heinola, Jacob Bryson, Parker Ford, Danil Zhilkin
Injured: Morgan Barron (concussion), Nino Niederreiter (knee), Colin Miller (knee), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Gabriel Landeskog -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Artturi Lehkonen -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Ross Colton-- Nazem Kadri -- Logan O’Connor
Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Joel Kiviranta
Brett Kulak -- Cale Makar
Devon Toews -- Sam Malinski
Josh Manson -- Brent Burns
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Nick Blankenburg, Zakhar Bardakov
Injured: Nicolas Roy (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Barron, a forward, left Thursday’s 3-2 loss against Colorado with a concussion and is in protocol. … Forwards Ford and Zhilkin were each recalled on an emergency basis from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Roy, a forward, was a late scratch for the Avalanche on Thursday due to an upper-body injury.