Jets at Avalanche projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

JETS (30-30-12) at AVALANCHE (48-13-10)

7 p.m. ET; ALT, SNW

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Gabriel Vilardi

Isak Rosen -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Brad Lambert

Cole Koepke -- Jonathan Toews -- Gustav Nyquist

Josh Morrissey -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson

Haydn Fleury -- Dylan DeMelo

Connor Hellebuyck 

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Ville Heinola, Jacob Bryson, Parker Ford, Danil Zhilkin

Injured: Morgan Barron (concussion), Nino Niederreiter (knee), Colin Miller (knee), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Gabriel Landeskog -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Artturi Lehkonen -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Ross Colton-- Nazem Kadri -- Logan O’Connor

Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Joel Kiviranta

Brett Kulak -- Cale Makar

Devon Toews -- Sam Malinski

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Nick Blankenburg, Zakhar Bardakov

Injured: Nicolas Roy (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Barron, a forward, left Thursday’s 3-2 loss against Colorado with a concussion and is in protocol. … Forwards Ford and Zhilkin were each recalled on an emergency basis from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Roy, a forward, was a late scratch for the Avalanche on Thursday due to an upper-body injury.

Latest News

NHL Playoffs Buzz: Wild, Bruins look to move up in respective races

Status report: Kucherov out for Lightning with illness

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Top 10 moments in Kraft Hockeyville history

Garand gets 1st NHL win, Rangers cruise past Blackhawks

NHL Status Report: Severson week to week for Blue Jackets

Red Wings score 3 in 1st, defeat Sabres to gain in Eastern wild-card race

PWHL players bond with women’s hockey pioneers at Detroit clinic

NCAA Tournament players to watch include McKenna, Livanavage

'Legend' Bergeron gives pointers to Bruins' young forwards

Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 27

NHL EDGE stats: Sorokin building strong case for Vezina Trophy

Red Wings in 'crunch time' with playoff spot on the line

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Sabres look to pad Atlantic Division lead

Congressional Hockey Challenge continues to thrive in 17th year

Unmasked: '.900 is the new .915 or .920' when it comes to save percentage