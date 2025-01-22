Jets at Avalanche projected lineups

JETS (31-14-3) at AVALANCHE (28-19-1)

9:30 p.m. ET; KTVD, ALT, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nino Niederreiter -- Rasmus Kupari -- Cole Perfetti

Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Mason Appleton

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury -- Logan Stanley

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dominic Toninato, Ville Heinola, Colin Miller

Injured: Adam Lowry (upper body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Ross Colton -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Artturi Lehkonen -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Jonathan Drouin

Joel Kiviranta -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O’Connor

Ivan Ivan -- Juuso Parsinen -- Jere Innala

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Keaton Middleton -- Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Calvin de Haan

Injured: Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Oliver Kylington (upper body), Miles Wood (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Status report

Lowry, a forward, is week to week; he left after the first period of a 5-2 loss at the Utah Hockey Club on Monday. … Appleton will return after missing 11 games with a lower-body injury. … Nichushkin, a forward, is week to week following a setback in his recovery. ... Malinski will return after being a healthy scratch the past three games.