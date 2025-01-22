Jets at Avalanche projected lineups

JETS (31-14-3) at AVALANCHE (28-19-1)
9:30 p.m. ET; KTVD, ALT, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nino Niederreiter -- Rasmus Kupari -- Cole Perfetti
Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Mason Appleton
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury -- Logan Stanley
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dominic Toninato, Ville Heinola, Colin Miller
Injured: Adam Lowry (upper body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Ross Colton -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Artturi Lehkonen -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Jonathan Drouin
Joel Kiviranta -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O’Connor
Ivan Ivan -- Juuso Parsinen -- Jere Innala
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson
Keaton Middleton -- Sam Malinski
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Calvin de Haan
Injured: Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Oliver Kylington (upper body), Miles Wood (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Status report
Lowry, a forward, is week to week; he left after the first period of a 5-2 loss at the Utah Hockey Club on Monday. … Appleton will return after missing 11 games with a lower-body injury. … Nichushkin, a forward, is week to week following a setback in his recovery. ... Malinski will return after being a healthy scratch the past three games.