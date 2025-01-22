Jets at Avalanche projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

JETS (31-14-3) at AVALANCHE (28-19-1)

9:30 p.m. ET; KTVD, ALT, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nino Niederreiter -- Rasmus Kupari -- Cole Perfetti

Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Mason Appleton

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury -- Logan Stanley

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dominic Toninato, Ville Heinola, Colin Miller

Injured: Adam Lowry (upper body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Ross Colton -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Artturi Lehkonen -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Jonathan Drouin

Joel Kiviranta -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O’Connor

Ivan Ivan -- Juuso Parsinen -- Jere Innala

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Keaton Middleton -- Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Calvin de Haan

Injured: Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Oliver Kylington (upper body), Miles Wood (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Status report

Lowry, a forward, is week to week; he left after the first period of a 5-2 loss at the Utah Hockey Club on Monday. … Appleton will return after missing 11 games with a lower-body injury. … Nichushkin, a forward, is week to week following a setback in his recovery. ... Malinski will return after being a healthy scratch the past three games.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Hughes says Devils need to 'figure a way out of' scoring slump

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Fantasy hockey buy-low, sell-high trade targets

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL Buzz: Kaprizov likely back for Wild on Thursday

NHL EDGE stats: Dobes providing Canadiens with latest spark

NHL On Tap: Kopitar closing in on milestones when Kings host Panthers

Evason’s team-first mentality has Blue Jackets in thick of playoff race

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Kulich has goal, 2 assists for Sabres in comeback win against Canucks

Verhaeghe gets 2 points, Panthers defeat Ducks

Dubois has goal, assist, Capitals edge Oilers for 5th straight win

Predators score 6 straight, surge past Sharks for 4th win in row

Kotkaniemi scores twice, lifts Hurricanes past Stars 

Rangers endured difficult stretch during World War II