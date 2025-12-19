Jets at Avalanche projected lineups

JETS (15-16-2) at AVALANCHE (24-2-7)
9 p.m. ET; KTVD, ALT, TSN3, TVAS
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nino Niederreiter -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti
Morgan Barron -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo
Tanner Pearson-- Jonathan Toews -- Gustav Nyquist
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Haydn Fleury
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Colin Miller, Luke Schenn, Cole Koepke
Injured: None
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Victor Olofsson -- Ross Colton -- Gavin Brindley
Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Josh Manson -- Brent Burns
Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov
Injured: Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)
Status report
Fleury, a Winnipeg defenseman who has missed the past 17 games, first with a concussion and then an illness, will replace Schenn in the lineup. His last game was Nov. 11, a 5-3 win at Vancouver. … Pearson, a forward who has missed the past four games as a scratch, will replace Koepke on the fourth line. … Colorado held an optional morning skate.