Jets at Avalanche projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
JETS (15-16-2) at AVALANCHE (24-2-7)

9 p.m. ET; KTVD, ALT, TSN3, TVAS

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nino Niederreiter -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Morgan Barron -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo

Tanner Pearson-- Jonathan Toews -- Gustav Nyquist

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Haydn Fleury

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Colin Miller, Luke Schenn, Cole Koepke

Injured: None

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Victor Olofsson -- Ross Colton -- Gavin Brindley

Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov

Injured: Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)

Status report

Fleury, a Winnipeg defenseman who has missed the past 17 games, first with a concussion and then an illness, will replace Schenn in the lineup. His last game was Nov. 11, a 5-3 win at Vancouver. … Pearson, a forward who has missed the past four games as a scratch, will replace Koepke on the fourth line. … Colorado held an optional morning skate.

