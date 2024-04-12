Jets at Avalanche

JETS (49-24-6) at AVALANCHE (49-24-6)
4 p.m. ET; ALT, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sean Monahan -- Tyler Toffoli
David Gustafsson -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Logan Stanley
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, Cole Perfetti, Nate Schmidt, Colin Miller
Injured: Nino Niederreiter (leg laceration)
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Artturi Lehkonen
Valeri Nichushkin -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Mikko Rantanen
Zach Parise -- Ross Colton -- Brandon Duhaime
Yakov Trenin -- Andrew Cogliano -- Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson
Jack Johnson -- Sean Walker
Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Caleb Jones
Injured: Miles Wood (lower body)
Status report
Niederreiter, a forward, participated in practice Friday but will miss his fifth straight game; Jets coach Rick Bowness said he’s hopeful Niederreiter can return against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. ... will return to the lineup on Tuesday at Seattle. … Winnipeg is expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-0 win at the Dallas Stars on Thursday. ... Hellebuyck will start. ... Rantanen was a full participant in practice Friday and is expected to return after missing two games in concussion protocol. ... Wood, a forward, also practiced Friday but is expected to miss his third straight game.