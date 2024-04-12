Jets at Avalanche

JETS (49-24-6) at AVALANCHE (49-24-6)

4 p.m. ET; ALT, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sean Monahan -- Tyler Toffoli

David Gustafsson -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Logan Stanley

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, Cole Perfetti, Nate Schmidt, Colin Miller

Injured: Nino Niederreiter (leg laceration)

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Artturi Lehkonen

Valeri Nichushkin -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Mikko Rantanen

Zach Parise -- Ross Colton -- Brandon Duhaime

Yakov Trenin -- Andrew Cogliano -- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Jack Johnson -- Sean Walker

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Caleb Jones

Injured: Miles Wood (lower body)

Status report

Niederreiter, a forward, participated in practice Friday but will miss his fifth straight game; Jets coach Rick Bowness said he’s hopeful Niederreiter can return against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. ... will return to the lineup on Tuesday at Seattle. … Winnipeg is expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-0 win at the Dallas Stars on Thursday. ... Hellebuyck will start. ... Rantanen was a full participant in practice Friday and is expected to return after missing two games in concussion protocol. ... Wood, a forward, also practiced Friday but is expected to miss his third straight game.