Coach’s Challenge: WPG @ COL – 14:49 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Colorado 

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Original call is confirmed – Goal Winnipeg

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

Video review confirmed that the presence of Jonathan Toews in the crease did not impair Colorado’s Mackenzie Blackwood ability to play his position prior to Cole Perfetti’s goal.

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

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