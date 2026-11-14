Scheifele sets franchise scoring mark, Jets rally past Blackhawks

Scheifele, who also scored in the shootout, had a goal and three assists to reach 933 career points, surpassing Dale Hawerchuk’s mark of 929 for first in Jets/Atlanta Thrashers franchise history. Scheifele’s 379th goal also tied Hawerchuk for the franchise’s all-time goal record.

The assists gave Scheifele 554 for his career, moving him past Thomas Steen (553) for the franchise’s all-time lead in that category.

Gabriel Vilardi scored the tying goal with 1:13 remaining in the third period and had an assist, and Kyle Connor also had a goal and an assist for the Jets (10-8-3), who trailed 4-0 late in the second period. Stuart Skinner allowed three goals on eight shots in the first period before being replaced by Nico Daws, who stopped 12 of 13 shots the rest of the way.

Connor Bedard had a goal and an assist, and Frank Nazar and Anton Frondell also scored for the Blackhawks (5-13-2), who have lost seven of eight. Teuvo Teravainen and Sam Rinzel each had two assists, and Spencer Knight made 27 saves.

Scheifele cut it to 4-1 at 16:05 of the second period, tapping in a pass from Josh Morrissey, who moved down the left side and fed the puck in front from the goal line.

Connor made it 4-2 at 18:01, taking a pass in front from Scheifele, who took the puck away from Knight in back of the net. Knight’s goalie stick became stuck in the end board.

Cole Perfetti’s power-play goal 55 seconds into the third period cut it to 4-3. Scheifele made a backhand pass from behind the net, and Perfetti put it in after Gabriel Vilardi got a touch.

Vilardi then tied it 4-4 at 18:47, putting in a pass from Scheifele at the front of the net.

Tyler Bertuzzi gave Chicago a 1-0 lead at 1:48 of the first period. Bertuzzi scored on a wrist shot from the slot after taking a pass from Oliver Moore on the left wing.

Frondell extended it to 2-0 at 9:07. Jets defenseman Neal Pionk’s backhand pass from behind the net was picked off in the right face-off circle by Teravainen, who put the puck toward the net. Frondell redirected it on off the post.

Bedard’s power-play goal with four seconds remaining in the period pushed it to 3-0. Rinzel’s slap shot from the blue line caromed off the end boards and was picked up by Patrick Kane behind the net. Kane passed it out to Bedard, who scored from the left face-off dot into the open net.

Nazar scored on the power play to make it 4-0 at 14:44. Teravainen passed to Nazar from the left-circle, and he redirected the puck in from in front.