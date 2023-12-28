Bedard's 1st OT goal gives Blackhawks win against Jets

Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson praised the 18-year-old's maturity.

"I mean, he's a good kid,” Richardson said. “He really gets along with all his teammates, and he’s coachable. He listens and he asks questions, and obviously he’s trying to implement things like that into his game. He’s got a humble background. He’s really good person. I don’t think he really wants all the attention, but he’s going to have to get used to it. It’s going to be there.

“I think he really likes just going out and playing, and you can see when he celebrates a goal, he really enjoys it. But when he gets to the bench, he’s not a guy who’s taunting the other bench or the other team or anything like that. He’s just all business and he’s ready to go back out and do it the next shift.”

Morgan Barron tied it 1-1 at 3:47 of the second period, taking a pass from Axel Jonsson-Fjallby and scoring with a wrist shot between Mrazek’s pads from the left circle.

“I felt like we carried the play for a lot of the game,” Barron said. “For the first game after the (holiday) break, you obviously want to come away with a win, but to get a point and to play well, it’s going to help us kind of get back on track. We’ll be able to move on from that game. They’ve got some talent over there, as well.”

The Jets flew into Chicago earlier in the day.

“It was a long day, for sure,” Barron said. “No excuses. There’s a lot of teams around the League right now that kind of dealt with the same thing today. Yeah, you can definitely feel the legs getting a little heavier as the game went on. I would have liked to see us all kind of roll the lines a little bit, keep the shifts a little shorter, but we got stuck out there defending sometimes. It’s part of the game. It’s nothing unique to our team.”

NOTES: Bedard (18 years, 163 days) is the third-youngest player to score a regular-season overtime goal in NHL history, behind Sidney Crosby (18 years, 101 days) and Jordan Staal (18 years, 153 days). ... Jets forward David Gustafsson took part in morning skate but was scratched because of a lower-body injury. Dominic Toninato replaced him in the lineup and had one assist in 8:23 of ice time in his season debut. … Blackhawks forward Jason Dickinson went 16-for-23 on face-offs.