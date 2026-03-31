Jets at Blackhawks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

JETS (31-30-12) at BLACKHAWKS (27-34-13)

8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Koepke -- Jonathan Toews -- Brad Lambert

Isak Rosen -- Danii Zhilkin -- Parker Ford

Josh Morrissey -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson

Jacob Bryson -- Dylan DeMelo

Connor Hellebuyck 

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Ville Heinola, Haydn Fleury

Injured: Morgan Barron (concussion), Nino Niederreiter (knee), Colin Miller (knee), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body) Gustav Nyqvist (undisclosed)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard – Frank Nazar

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Anton Frondell -- Nick Lardis

Andre Burakovsky -- Ryan Donato -- Ilya Mikheyev

Teuvo Teravainen -- Sam Lafferty -- Landon Slaggert

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Wyatt Kaiser -- Sam Rinzel

Kevin Korchinski -- Ethan Del Mastro

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Sacha Boisvert, Dominic Toninato

Injured: Oliver Moore (lower body), Andrew Mangiapane (upper body), Matt Grzelcyk (upper body), Artyom Levshunov (fractured left hand)

Status report

Defensemen Grzelcyk and Levshunov each is out the remainder of the season. ... Mangiapane is close to returning; the forward, who will miss his seventh straight game, could either travel with the Blackhawks for their three-game road trip that begins at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday or join them at some point on the trip.

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