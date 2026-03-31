Jets at Blackhawks projected lineups

JETS (31-30-12) at BLACKHAWKS (27-34-13)
8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Koepke -- Jonathan Toews -- Brad Lambert
Isak Rosen -- Danii Zhilkin -- Parker Ford
Josh Morrissey -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson
Jacob Bryson -- Dylan DeMelo
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Ville Heinola, Haydn Fleury
Injured: Morgan Barron (concussion), Nino Niederreiter (knee), Colin Miller (knee), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body) Gustav Nyqvist (undisclosed)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard – Frank Nazar
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Anton Frondell -- Nick Lardis
Andre Burakovsky -- Ryan Donato -- Ilya Mikheyev
Teuvo Teravainen -- Sam Lafferty -- Landon Slaggert
Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier
Wyatt Kaiser -- Sam Rinzel
Kevin Korchinski -- Ethan Del Mastro
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Sacha Boisvert, Dominic Toninato
Injured: Oliver Moore (lower body), Andrew Mangiapane (upper body), Matt Grzelcyk (upper body), Artyom Levshunov (fractured left hand)
Status report
Defensemen Grzelcyk and Levshunov each is out the remainder of the season. ... Mangiapane is close to returning; the forward, who will miss his seventh straight game, could either travel with the Blackhawks for their three-game road trip that begins at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday or join them at some point on the trip.