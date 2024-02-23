Jets at Blackhawks

JETS (34-15-5) at BLACKHAWKS (15-39-3)
8:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Sean Monahan -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, Logan Stanley
Injured: None
Blackhawks projected lineup
Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Phillip Kurashev
Anthony Beauvillier -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson
Reese Johnson -- Tyler Johnson -- Taylor Raddysh
Colin Blackwell -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Ryan Donato
Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna
Jarred Tinordi -- Isaak Phillips
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Zach Sanford, Boris Katchouk, Louis Crevier
Injured: Andreas Athanasiou (groin), Connor Murphy (lower body)
Status report
The Jets held an optional morning skate. ... Ehlers missed practice Thursday because of an undisclosed injury but said he will play after skating Friday. … Crevier practiced with a full face shield attached to his helmet after the defenseman was hit in the mouth by a puck during practice Tuesday. Coach Luke Richardson said Crevier is in the process of undergoing dental work.