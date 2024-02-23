Jets at Blackhawks

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

JETS (34-15-5) at BLACKHAWKS (15-39-3)

8:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Sean Monahan -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, Logan Stanley

Injured: None

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Phillip Kurashev

Anthony Beauvillier -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Reese Johnson -- Tyler Johnson -- Taylor Raddysh

Colin Blackwell -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Ryan Donato

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna

Jarred Tinordi -- Isaak Phillips

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Zach Sanford, Boris Katchouk, Louis Crevier

Injured: Andreas Athanasiou (groin), Connor Murphy (lower body)

Status report

The Jets held an optional morning skate. ... Ehlers missed practice Thursday because of an undisclosed injury but said he will play after skating Friday. … Crevier practiced with a full face shield attached to his helmet after the defenseman was hit in the mouth by a puck during practice Tuesday. Coach Luke Richardson said Crevier is in the process of undergoing dental work.

