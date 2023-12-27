Jets at Blackhawks

JETS (20-9-3) at BLACKHAWKS (10-22-1)
9 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Logan Stanley, Declan Chisholm, Dominic Toninato
Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Rasmus Kupari (shoulder), Kyle Connor (knee)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev
Anthony Beauvillier -- Jason Dickinson – Taylor Raddysh
Ryan Donato -- Tyler Johnson -- Colin Blackwell
Lukas Reichel -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Reese Johnson
Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy
Jarred Tinordi – Isaak Phillips
Kevin Korchinski -- Nikita Zaitsev
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Cole Guttman, Louis Crevier
Injured: Seth Jones (shoulder), Joey Anderson (shoulder)
Status report
The Jets held a full morning skate after flying into Chicago earlier in the day. … Gustafsson will be a game-time decision because of a lower-body injury. If Gustafsson cannot play, Toninato, a forward, will enter the lineup, Jets coach Rick Bowness said. … Vlasic returns after missing four games with an upper-body injury … Tyler Johnson returns after missing the 7-5 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday with an undisclosed injury.