Jets at Blackhawks

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

JETS (20-9-3) at BLACKHAWKS (10-22-1)

9 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Logan Stanley, Declan Chisholm, Dominic Toninato

Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Rasmus Kupari (shoulder), Kyle Connor (knee)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev

Anthony Beauvillier -- Jason Dickinson – Taylor Raddysh

Ryan Donato -- Tyler Johnson -- Colin Blackwell

Lukas Reichel -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Reese Johnson

Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy

Jarred Tinordi – Isaak Phillips

Kevin Korchinski -- Nikita Zaitsev

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Cole Guttman, Louis Crevier

Injured: Seth Jones (shoulder), Joey Anderson (shoulder)

Status report

The Jets held a full morning skate after flying into Chicago earlier in the day. … Gustafsson will be a game-time decision because of a lower-body injury. If Gustafsson cannot play, Toninato, a forward, will enter the lineup, Jets coach Rick Bowness said. … Vlasic returns after missing four games with an upper-body injury … Tyler Johnson returns after missing the 7-5 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday with an undisclosed injury.

