Jets at Blackhawks projected lineups

JETS (54-21-4) at BLACKHAWKS (23-46-10)
7 p.m. ET; CHSN, NHLN, SNW, CITY
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Brandon Tanev -- Morgan Barron -- Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Haydn Fleury, David Gustafsson, Ville Heinola, Colin Miller
Injured: Gabriel Vilardi (upper body), Rasmus Kupari (concussion)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Oliver Moore -- Connor Bedard -- Ilya Mikheyev
Teuvo Teravainen -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Ryan Donato -- Nick Foligno -- Philipp Kurashev
Landon Slaggert -- Joe Veleno -- Patrick Maroon
Alex Vlasic -- Sam Rinzel
Alec Martinez -- Connor Murphy
Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: TJ Brodie, Lukas Reichel, Louis Crevier, Kevin Korchinski
Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Colton Dach (elbow) Jason Dickinson (wrist)
Status report
The Jets held an optional morning skate … Maroon will play his final game of the season; the forward, who announced his retirement following the season on March 22, will not accompany the Blackhawks for their final two games, at the Montreal Canadiens on Monday and at the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. ... Martinez will return after missing nine games because of a hip injury.