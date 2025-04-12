Jets at Blackhawks projected lineups

JETS (54-21-4) at BLACKHAWKS (23-46-10)

7 p.m. ET; CHSN, NHLN, SNW, CITY

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Brandon Tanev -- Morgan Barron -- Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Haydn Fleury, David Gustafsson, Ville Heinola, Colin Miller

Injured: Gabriel Vilardi (upper body), Rasmus Kupari (concussion)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Oliver Moore -- Connor Bedard -- Ilya Mikheyev

Teuvo Teravainen -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Ryan Donato -- Nick Foligno -- Philipp Kurashev

Landon Slaggert -- Joe Veleno -- Patrick Maroon

Alex Vlasic -- Sam Rinzel

Alec Martinez -- Connor Murphy

Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: TJ Brodie, Lukas Reichel, Louis Crevier, Kevin Korchinski

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Colton Dach (elbow) Jason Dickinson (wrist)

Status report

The Jets held an optional morning skate … Maroon will play his final game of the season; the forward, who announced his retirement following the season on March 22, will not accompany the Blackhawks for their final two games, at the Montreal Canadiens on Monday and at the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. ... Martinez will return after missing nine games because of a hip injury.