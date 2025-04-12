Jets at Blackhawks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

JETS (54-21-4) at BLACKHAWKS (23-46-10)

7 p.m. ET; CHSN, NHLN, SNW, CITY

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Brandon Tanev -- Morgan Barron -- Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Haydn Fleury, David Gustafsson, Ville Heinola, Colin Miller

Injured: Gabriel Vilardi (upper body), Rasmus Kupari (concussion)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Oliver Moore -- Connor Bedard -- Ilya Mikheyev

Teuvo Teravainen -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Ryan Donato -- Nick Foligno -- Philipp Kurashev

Landon Slaggert -- Joe Veleno -- Patrick Maroon

Alex Vlasic -- Sam Rinzel

Alec Martinez -- Connor Murphy

Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: TJ Brodie, Lukas Reichel, Louis Crevier, Kevin Korchinski

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Colton Dach (elbow) Jason Dickinson (wrist)

Status report

The Jets held an optional morning skate … Maroon will play his final game of the season; the forward, who announced his retirement following the season on March 22, will not accompany the Blackhawks for their final two games, at the Montreal Canadiens on Monday and at the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. ... Martinez will return after missing nine games because of a hip injury.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Canadiens try again to clinch berth in East

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 12

NHL Buzz: Ovechkin healthy scratch for Capitals against Blue Jackets

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Flames defeat Wild to gain in Western wild-card race

Landeskog hits milestone in road back to NHL with 1st game since 2022 Stanley Cup Final

McDavid has 4 assists, Oilers clinch playoff berth with win against Sharks

Draisaitl won’t rush back to play regular-season games for Oilers 

Kasper's 2nd goal lifts Red Wings past Lightning in OT

Pinto scores twice, Senators grow wild-card lead with win against Canadiens

Penguins score 4 unanswered, rally past Devils 

Tkachuk getting 'ready physically' for 1st playoff series with Senators

Senators' return to Stanley Cup Playoffs has Andlauer excited for fans, core players

Ovechkin goals-record celebration draws thousands of fans in Washington

NHL Buzz: Ekholm returns for Oilers against Sharks

Howard wins Hobey Baker Award as top NCAA men's hockey player

Ovechkin handed goat by Backstrom at NHL career goals celebration 