Video Review: WPG @ CAR – 6:12 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Type of Review: High-Sticking the Puck

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Winnipeg

Explanation:
Video review determined that Cole Perfetti’s stick was above the height of the crossbar when he deflected the puck into the Carolina net. According to Rule 78.5 (vi) that states in part “Apparent goals shall be disallowed by the Referee . . . When the puck has entered the net after making contact with an attacking player’s stick that is above the height of the crossbar. Where the puck makes contact with the stick is the determining factor.”

Latest News

Fleury stops 19 for Wild, loses likely final game against Penguins

Ovechkin scores No. 886, Capitals defeat Kraken for 4th straight win

Hurricanes celebrate Burns’ birthday with fake beards

THE GR8 CHASE: Ovechkin scores goal No. 886, now 9 from breaking NHL record

Minnesota All Hockey Hair Team shows off flow at 2025 High School State Tournament

Michkov settling in just fine with Flyers, living in Philadelphia 

Glass scores in Devils debut in win against Flyers

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Islanders unsure if Barzal can return before end of season

Ingram of Utah enters NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin 10 goals to Gretzky's record, 1 point from No. 1,600 for Capitals against Kraken

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Rantanen makes big 1st impression in Stars debut following blockbuster trade

Nelson traded to Avalanche by Islanders

Rantanen has goal, assist in Stars debut, Oilers hang on for win 

Johnston signs 5-year, $42 million contract with Stars

Pageau gets 3 points, Islanders defeat Sharks

Top storylines for final stretch of 2024-25 regular season