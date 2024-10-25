Jets at Flames projected lineups

JETS (7-0-0) at FLAMES (5-1-1)

7 p.m. ET; SN360, SNW

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: David Gustafsson, Haydn Fleury, Dylan Coghlan

Injured: None

Flames projected lineup

Martin Pospisil -- Nazem Kadri -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Connor Zary -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Justin Kirkland -- Anthony Mantha

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov

Jake Bean -- Tyson Barrie

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Joel Hanley

Injured: Samuel Honzek (upper body), Yegor Sharangovich (lower body)

Status report

The Jets are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 overtime win at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. ... Forwards Honzek, who has missed three games, and Sharangovich, who has not played since sustaining an injury during the preseason, remain day to day. ... Barrie could play in place of Pachal on the Flames' third defense pair. ... Defenseman Matt Coronato was reassigned to Calgary of the American Hockey League on Friday.