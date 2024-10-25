Jets at Flames projected lineups

JETS (7-0-0) at FLAMES (5-1-1)
7 p.m. ET; SN360, SNW
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: David Gustafsson, Haydn Fleury, Dylan Coghlan
Injured: None
Flames projected lineup
Martin Pospisil -- Nazem Kadri -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Connor Zary -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Justin Kirkland -- Anthony Mantha
Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov
Jake Bean -- Tyson Barrie
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Joel Hanley
Injured: Samuel Honzek (upper body), Yegor Sharangovich (lower body)
Status report
The Jets are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 overtime win at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. ... Forwards Honzek, who has missed three games, and Sharangovich, who has not played since sustaining an injury during the preseason, remain day to day. ... Barrie could play in place of Pachal on the Flames' third defense pair. ... Defenseman Matt Coronato was reassigned to Calgary of the American Hockey League on Friday.