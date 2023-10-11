Latest News

Adam Fantilli to make NHL debut for Columbus on 19th birthday

Kevin Weekes pluses, minuses for Chicago-Boston, Colorado-Los Angeles

nhl fantasy hockey cheat sheet pools draft kit

NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 250 Player Rankings

nhl on tap news and notes October 11

Brett Howden to have Player Safety hearing

nhl fantasy hockey waiver wire players to add

Buffalo to wear Rick Jeanneret patch to honor late broadcaster

Ruff signs multi-year contract to stay Devils coach

2023 Heritage Classic festivities to feature free fan park

Vegas begins repeat quest after raising 2023 banner

Seattle Kraken Vegas Golden Knights Game Recap October 10

Golden Knights raise Stanley Cup championship banner

Bedard looking ahead after memorable NHL debut with Blackhawks

Bedard shows skill in NHL debut for Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks Pittsburgh Penguins game recap October 10

Erik Karlsson has much in common with Red Kelly

Edmonton Oilers priority to improve defense this season

Jets at Flames

JETS (0-0-0) at FLAMES (0-0-0)

10 p.m. ET; SNW

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nino Niederreiter -- Cole Perfetti -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Alex Iafallo -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Vladislav Namestnikov

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Brenden Dillon -- Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: David Gustafsson, Logan Stanley, Declan Chisholm

Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle)

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Elias Lindholm -- Dillon Dube

Yegor Sharangovich -- Nazem Kadri -- Matt Coronato

Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer -- Adam Ruzicka -- Walker Duehr

Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson

Nikita Zadorov -- MacKenzie Weegar

Jordan Oesterle -- Chris Tanev

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Dryden Hunt, Dennis Gilbert, Oliver Kylington

Injured: Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (upper body)

Status report

Heinola, a defenseman, likely will miss at least eight weeks because of a fractured ankle sustained during a preseason game against the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 5. ... The Flames held an optional morning skate Wednesday. ... Pelletier is out indefinitely after having shoulder surgery; the forward was injured in a preseason game against the Seattle Kraken on Sept. 25.