Jets at Flames

JETS (0-0-0) at FLAMES (0-0-0)

10 p.m. ET; SNW

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nino Niederreiter -- Cole Perfetti -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Alex Iafallo -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Vladislav Namestnikov

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Brenden Dillon -- Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: David Gustafsson, Logan Stanley, Declan Chisholm

Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle)

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Elias Lindholm -- Dillon Dube

Yegor Sharangovich -- Nazem Kadri -- Matt Coronato

Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer -- Adam Ruzicka -- Walker Duehr

Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson

Nikita Zadorov -- MacKenzie Weegar

Jordan Oesterle -- Chris Tanev

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Dryden Hunt, Dennis Gilbert, Oliver Kylington

Injured: Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (upper body)

Status report

Heinola, a defenseman, likely will miss at least eight weeks because of a fractured ankle sustained during a preseason game against the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 5. ... The Flames held an optional morning skate Wednesday. ... Pelletier is out indefinitely after having shoulder surgery; the forward was injured in a preseason game against the Seattle Kraken on Sept. 25.