Jets at Flames

JETS (0-0-0) at FLAMES (0-0-0)
10 p.m. ET; SNW
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nino Niederreiter -- Cole Perfetti -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Alex Iafallo -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Vladislav Namestnikov
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Brenden Dillon -- Nate Schmidt
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: David Gustafsson, Logan Stanley, Declan Chisholm
Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle)
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Elias Lindholm -- Dillon Dube
Yegor Sharangovich -- Nazem Kadri -- Matt Coronato
Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer -- Adam Ruzicka -- Walker Duehr
Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson
Nikita Zadorov -- MacKenzie Weegar
Jordan Oesterle -- Chris Tanev
Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Dryden Hunt, Dennis Gilbert, Oliver Kylington
Injured: Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (upper body)
Status report
Heinola, a defenseman, likely will miss at least eight weeks because of a fractured ankle sustained during a preseason game against the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 5. ... The Flames held an optional morning skate Wednesday. ... Pelletier is out indefinitely after having shoulder surgery; the forward was injured in a preseason game against the Seattle Kraken on Sept. 25.