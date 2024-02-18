Jets at Flames

JETS (33-14-5) at FLAMES (25-25-5)
4 p.m. ET; SNW, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Sean Monahan -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched:: Rasmus Kupari, Logan Stanley
Injured: None
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
Dryden Hunt -- Kevin Rooney -- Walker Duehr
MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev
Oliver Kylington -- Brayden Pachal
Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Jordan Oesterle
Injured: Jakob Pelletier (upper body)
Status report
Neither team practiced Sunday. ... Hellebuyck could start for the 10th time in 12 games after making 35 saves in a 4-2 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. ... Barron left in the second period against Vancouver with an illness that has been going through the team. Kupari could take his place in the lineup if he's not able to play. ... Markstrom is likely to start; he allowed four goals on 12 shots before being pulled in the second period of a 5-0 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. ... Pelletier, a forward, is close to returning but is not expected to play.