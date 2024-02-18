Jets at Flames

JETS (33-14-5) at FLAMES (25-25-5)

4 p.m. ET; SNW, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Sean Monahan -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched:: Rasmus Kupari, Logan Stanley

Injured: None

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Dryden Hunt -- Kevin Rooney -- Walker Duehr

MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev

Oliver Kylington -- Brayden Pachal

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: Jakob Pelletier (upper body)

Status report

Neither team practiced Sunday. ... Hellebuyck could start for the 10th time in 12 games after making 35 saves in a 4-2 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. ... Barron left in the second period against Vancouver with an illness that has been going through the team. Kupari could take his place in the lineup if he's not able to play. ... Markstrom is likely to start; he allowed four goals on 12 shots before being pulled in the second period of a 5-0 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. ... Pelletier, a forward, is close to returning but is not expected to play.