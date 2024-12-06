Jets end 4-game losing streak, defeat Sabres in OT

Lowry picked up a loose puck and scored near the right post after Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped his initial chance off the rush from the left circle.

Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele each had two assists, and Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves for the Jets (19-8-0), who ended a four-game losing streak.

Tage Thompson and Dylan Cozens scored for the Sabres (11-12-3), who have lost five straight (0-3-2). Luukkonen made 28 saves.

Lindy Ruff coached in his 1,800th NHL game, becoming the fourth coach in League history to reach the mark.

Thompson gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 3:27 of the first period. He took a pass from Jason Zucker in the right circle and scored with a wrist shot that went in off the far post.

Gabriel Vilardi tied it 1-1 at 4:14, redirecting Haydn Fleury’s point shot past Luukkonen's glove. The Sabres challenged the play for goaltender interference, but the call stood after a video review.

Cozens put Buffalo back in front 2-1 at 11:29, tapping a return pass from Zach Benson under Hellebuyck's left pad on a 3-on-2 rush.

Kyle Connor tied it 2-2 during a 5-on-3 power play at 3:06 of the second period. He scored with a one-timer from the right circle that hit Luukkonen’s stick and slid under his pads.

Tyson Kozak appeared to score in his NHL debut for the Sabres at 17:36 of the second, but the Jets challenged for goaltender interference, and the call was reversed after a video review determined Beck Malenstyn impaired Hellebuyck’s ability to play his position.