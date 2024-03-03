Jets at Sabres

JETS (38-16-5) at SABRES (29-28-4)
7 p.m. ET; NHLN, MSG-B, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Vladislav Namestnikov
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sean Monahan -- Alex Iafallo
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Rasmus Kupari
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Nate Schmidt
Laurent Brossoit
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Cole Perfetti
Injured: Gabriel Vilardi (upper body), Brenden Dillon (illness)
Sabres projected lineup
Jordan Greenway -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Jeff Skinner -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Kyle Okposo
Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- JJ Peterka
Zemgus Girgensons -- Peyton Krebs -- Eric Robinson
Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju
Owen Power -- Jacob Bryson
Ryan Johnson -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Victor Olofsson
Injured: Erik Johnson (illness), Jack Quinn (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate after each played Saturday; the Jets won 5-3 at the Carolina Hurricanes, and the Sabres defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 7-2. … Brossoit is expected to start after Hellebuyck made 32 saves Saturday. … Vilardi, a forward, returned to Winnipeg for further evaluation, coach Rick Bowness said Saturday. … Luukkonen could play again after making 24 saves against Vegas; Sabres coach Don Granato said before the game Saturday that a decision on his goalie wouldn’t be made until possibly Sunday morning. If Comrie plays, it will be his first start since Feb. 15 (a 4-0 loss to the Florida Panthers).