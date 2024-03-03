Jets at Sabres

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

JETS (38-16-5) at SABRES (29-28-4)

7 p.m. ET; NHLN, MSG-B, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Vladislav Namestnikov

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sean Monahan -- Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Rasmus Kupari

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Nate Schmidt

Laurent Brossoit

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Cole Perfetti

Injured: Gabriel Vilardi (upper body), Brenden Dillon (illness)

Sabres projected lineup

Jordan Greenway -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jeff Skinner -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Kyle Okposo

Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- JJ Peterka

Zemgus Girgensons -- Peyton Krebs -- Eric Robinson

Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju

Owen Power -- Jacob Bryson

Ryan Johnson -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Victor Olofsson

Injured: Erik Johnson (illness), Jack Quinn (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate after each played Saturday; the Jets won 5-3 at the Carolina Hurricanes, and the Sabres defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 7-2. … Brossoit is expected to start after Hellebuyck made 32 saves Saturday. … Vilardi, a forward, returned to Winnipeg for further evaluation, coach Rick Bowness said Saturday. … Luukkonen could play again after making 24 saves against Vegas; Sabres coach Don Granato said before the game Saturday that a decision on his goalie wouldn’t be made until possibly Sunday morning. If Comrie plays, it will be his first start since Feb. 15 (a 4-0 loss to the Florida Panthers).

