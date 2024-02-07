Dillon to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Jets game

Defenseman facing discipline for illegal check to head against Penguins forward Acciari

Brenden Dillon WPG DPS hearing

© Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Brenden Dillon will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday.

The Winnipeg Jets defenseman is facing discipline for an illegal check to the head of Pittsburgh Penguins forward Noel Acciari on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at 4:15 of the second period in the Jets' 3-0 loss at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Dillon received a match penalty on the play. Acciari left the game with an undisclosed injury.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: illegal check to the head. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Johnson back for Blackhawks against Wild

Pluses, minuses for Lightning-Rangers, Wild-Blackhawks

2025 Winter Classic to be announced during Lightning-Rangers game

NHL On Tap: Lightning visit Rangers in return from All-Star break

Oilers moving on after winning streak ends at 16

Hill makes 30 saves, Golden Knights end Oilers’ 16-game winning streak

Coaches find ways to keep teams focused during hot streaks

MacKinnon's point streak ends at 14, Devils edge Avalanche on late goal

Oettinger makes 47 saves, Stars edge Sabres to win 4th straight

Trouba draws parallels to hard hitters, leaders of Rangers past

Sweden projected roster for 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off

Mailbag: Maple Leafs' priority before Trade Deadline; Savard's market

Suzuki, Slafkovsky each scores twice, Canadiens hand Capitals 5th straight loss

Kuzmenko scores in debut, Flames defeat Bruins

Jarry makes 23 saves, Penguins blank Jets to spoil Monahan's debut

Lindholm scores twice in debut, Canucks top Hurricanes to push point streak to 12

Flyers get past Panthers to stop 5-game slide