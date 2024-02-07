Dillon to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Jets game

Brenden Dillon will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday.

The Winnipeg Jets defenseman is facing discipline for an illegal check to the head of Pittsburgh Penguins forward Noel Acciari on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at 4:15 of the second period in the Jets' 3-0 loss at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Dillon received a match penalty on the play. Acciari left the game with an undisclosed injury.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: illegal check to the head. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.